Friends and family of the Avon Park High School senior class of 2023 packed the Wildstein Center at South Florida State College in Avon Park on Friday night.
Commencement speaker Britney Sosa began her address by greeting the audience — in 23 different languages, which she said represented her class. “[The students of] this graduating class are all different,” she said. “However, our greatest common ground is that we have all learned, gained knowledge, and quite literally have fought the fight to now be graduating on this stage.”
Throughout her speech, she recognized other students’ achievements and perseverance as they graduate and go on to continue their education or enter the workforce.
Sosa explained that she had always heard the phrase, “The future belongs to our children.” Tonight, she told her fellow graduates, “We must transition from ‘the children of the future’ to ‘the people that are changing the present.’”
Class Vice President Aulani Smith gave a brief history of this graduating class. According to Smith, the majority of the class “grew up here, and have known each other from Pre-K to now.” She reminisced about running laps in elementary school. Running in the Florida heat was memorable, though not necessarily in a good way. “But it is a beautiful representation of us overcoming any obstacle to reach any goal,” she said. Their high school experience was deeply impacted by the pandemic, but she pointed out, “Senior year was the year for those everlasting memories, to make up for lost time.”
The Highlands County School Board members presented awards. Five students received the Gwen Sanders Award, which is an academic achievement of simultaneously earning their high school diploma and their AA degree from SFSC. The School Board Citizenship Award was awarded to Britney Sosa and William Maloy. Madison Cornell earned the Senior Honor Student Award, as well as a Gwen Sanders-Hill Scholastic Achievement Award. And peer-selected Bailey Medal awardees were Elizabeth Orozco and Anthony Landaverde.
Don Elwell presented the Alan Jay Automotive Networks’ 97 th Wheels for “A’s” winner. The APHS senior graduating class had a total of 934 A’s submitted for the prize: a choice of a car or $15,000 cash. The winner was Brianna Abreu-Ogando, who had earned 17 A’s this year.
Honor students and Capstone graduates were recognized before Principal Karen Edsall took the stage and said, “These students, class of 2023, have completed all the requirements set by the state of Florida and the School Board of Highlands County. They are now ready to receive their diplomas.”
Amid cheers and whistles, the students received their diplomas, moved their tassels, and left high school behind.