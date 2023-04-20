A 19-year-old Avon Park High School student faces multiple changes after a search of his backpack on the school campus revealed a handgun and ammunition.
A joint statement from the School Board of Highlands County and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office described the events leading to the student’s arrest while noting that the student had not made any threats related to the school.
On Wednesday morning, School Resource Deputies at Avon Park High School were following up on an off-campus incident from the previous day that reportedly involved Avon Park High students, according to the statement.
During their investigation, a student’s backpack was searched.
The student, 19-year-old Jaedon Xavier Weber, became combative when deputies tried to search his backpack. After he was detained, deputies located a 9mm handgun and two fully loaded magazines.
Weber was placed under arrest and will be charged with possession of a weapon on a school campus, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest with violence, according to the statement.
As this is an ongoing investigation no further information will be shared at this time, however to help control rumors officials can say that the student had not made any threats against the campus and the campus was not placed in a lockdown, according to the statement.
Highlands News-Sun asked the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office about the “off-campus incident” and how many students were involved and if those students were also contacted by School Resource Deputies.
The Sheriff’s Office responded stating the off-campus incident is still an open investigation, so there would be no further comment at this time, except that several students were interviewed by deputies on Wednesday about both the off-campus incident and the Wednesday incident at the school.
Weber will be booked into the Highlands County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.