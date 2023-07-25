In this image provided by the Surprise, Ariz., Police Department, Surprise Police Department officers deliver an an air conditioner purchased for two elderly sisters, Paula Martinez, 93, and Linda Martinez, 87, they found sweltering inside their old home in 114 degrees F., Friday, July 14, 2023, in Surprise, Az. Efforts to protect older vulnerable people like the Martinez sisters during hot weather have increased in Arizona in recent years following the heat associated death five years ago of 72-year-old Stephanie Pullman in the Sun City West retirement community.