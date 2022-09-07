SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners gave final approval, 4-1, to award ARPA funds to nine water and sewer projects in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, the dissenting vote, argued that Sun ‘N Lake’s Board of Supervisors should not take American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds after they recently voted to raise water rates by 5% in the special improvement district.
Instead, Tuck suggested, the county might have put the $561,100 ARPA fund allocation toward the proposal to pave Schumacher Road as far west as Cortez Boulevard or even Blueberry Road, facilitating a new southern entrance for the district.
That’s not possible, said Liz Barber, coordinator of Legislative Affairs & Grants for the county. Under ARPA, which was created to shore up infrastructure to combat stresses from this or another pandemic, water and sewer improvements are allowed, but road improvements are not.
That didn’t change Tuck’s mind, however. She still intended to vote no.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, stating that he respected her position, also argued that the funds would go to provide improved lift stations on sewer lines that serve AdventHealth Sebring, a regional hospital just inside the district on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard.
It would serve people in an emergency, Roberts said. Whatever one might think about the Board of Supervisors judgment to raise water/sewer rates and accept federal help in making improvements, Roberts said, it was allowable under their own bylaws and federal rules for the ARPA program.
“At the end of the day, you have to make judgment calls,” Roberts said.
The nine Sun ‘N Lake projects are listed below, in order by amount:
- $340,000 to install wastewater bypass pumps in case of power failure at lift stations at a hospital, schools and assisted living facilities in the district.
- $42,500 to install variable frequency drive units and control panels to improve efficiency and reduce wear on lift stations.
- $42,000 to install six automated flushing values in remote areas of the water distribution system to help clear lines.
- $39,500 to install and operate a large scale tank mixer for the potable water storage tank to keep water and disinfectants well mixed.
- $27,500 to install a new wastewater treatment plant analyzer and new chlorine injection system to manage the disinfectant in the treatment system.
- $24,000 to install four chlorine booster pumps and tanks in remote areas of the water distribution system.
- $22,300 to install an automatic pressure regulating valve for backup water supply from an adjacent water utility, when needed.
- 19,800 to replace an outdated dissolved oxygen meter with a new meter, variable frequency drive and a new chlorine injection unit.
- $3,500 to install pressure sensors on potable water lines at six lift stations to detect pressure loss and line breaks.