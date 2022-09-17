SEBRING —Alvaro Labanino and Miguel Saludes are two Miami artists who met as teenagers in art class at the South Miami Senior High Magnet School of the Arts. Together, over the years, they have built a rapport of artistic collaboration and a shared vision. Inspired by artist partnerships of the past, such as those between French native Georges Braque and Spanish immigrant Pablo Picasso or that of British native Francis Bacon and German immigrant Lucian Freud, American-born Labanino and Cuban emigre Saludes, likewise, fervently pursue an artistic legacy of the like within Miami and abroad.
Labanino was born in Miami to Cuban and Honduran parents. His work blurs the boundaries between the genres of still-life, landscape painting, color field abstraction and abstract expressionism.
Saludes was born in Cuba, and as a teenager immigrated to the United States with his family, which settled in Miami. Saludes’ recent paintings might be considered a blend of the genres of still-life and landscape. His painted gardens are tailored and idealized depictions of commonplace sightings of the natural world, which Saludes encounters on the day-to-day.
The title of the exhibition, “The Stories Within,” alludes to the inward nature behind the presented works, each one delicately tailored from memories of people, places and life circumstances that have affected and defined both Labanino and Saludes. This exhibition presents its audiences with the opportunity to experience the resulting works of an enduring collaboration between two living artists who are mutually inspired to search for the ideal form of painting; a worthy pursuit of the unattainable which drives them both to question the nature of their work, and pushes them on to reinvent the canvas every time.
“The Stories Within” will be at the Highlands Museum of the Arts Sept. 18-Nov. 4. The opening reception will take place Sunday between 3-5 p.m.
Highlands Museum of the Arts is located at 351 W. Center Ave. in Sebring.