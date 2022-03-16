LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League President Bob Jasper and Director Eileen Tietz welcomed guests at the league’s show at the Genesis Center last Saturday.
“We used to do a number of shows at the Snyder Center for the Arts, featuring painters, sculptors and woodcarvers. This year we brought them all together at the Genesis Center.”
Obviously the visitors liked the idea of a multi-venue show, as the center was literally packed with art lovers as soon as the doors opened at noon.
Besides admiring the talents of local artists, members sold tickets for a raffle of a sculpted horse and watched three artists paint as they demonstrated their craft, showing visitors, as artist Karen Phelps put it, “We’re here to show that you can paint as well.”
Besides, pencil painting, oil, water color, sculptors and woodcarvers, a few artists added a twist to their craft. For $50 you could purchase a duck actually carved from a golf club driver. They were gorgeous in their detail.
Hiram Childs explained how he takes a piece of wood and carves fishing lures. “I usually carve horses and fish, but my grandson, who loves to fish, asked me to carve him some lures. I carved a bunch of them for him.” When asked if they worked, Childs said, “He’s caught some nice sized smallmouth bass with them.”
Dreana Compton brought four of her oil paintings, ranging from a squirrel being greeted by a small bird, a group of kids at the beach, a meandering brook, to a face of a small child. She is multi-talented doing china painting as well.
Corinne Volpe took up pencil drawing and oil painting after she retired from her work as a social worker. Her sunflower painting greeted the guests with the inspirational saying “Pray for peace everywhere in the world,” printed under the flowers.
The Lake Placid Art league and the Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-op are true signs that Lake Placid is home to creativity at its best. It is a place where artists meet to create and offer their knowledge to help budding artists get started.
Next Saturday, March 19 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Co-op at 132 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid, porcelain china painters will display their work. The afternoon is appropriately termed a “Show, a Sale and a Paint Along.” Call 863-699-5940 for more details to enjoy and try your hand at this unique art form.
Wednesday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lake Placid Art League at 127 Dal Hall Blvd., come to a Painter’s Choice Fun Art Paint Party. Call 863-465-0611 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register.
Besides these two upcoming days, both the Co-op and the Art League hold regular workshops for beginners to almost Monet’s and Grandma Moses’.