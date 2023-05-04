Artistic talent runs in the Jessiman family as evidenced by the works of Pamela and Karisa, a mother-daughter duo from Sebring. Their works range from jewelry to paintings to photography to illustrating; there seems to be nothing they can’t do artistically.
Karisa Jessiman makes some lovely decorative bracelets and pendants. “I use polymer clays in various colors and add some interesting inlays made with polymer and metal,” she said. “They have a resin topcoat. Jewelry design and creation is one of my creative outlets that is fun and rewarding.”
Karisa Jessiman describes herself as a visual artist. She said there are many different types of artistic focus, but hers are mainly visual.
“My mother is the photographer. I create my works from some of her pictures. The photograph is my reference point. I can look at the photo and create the picture,” Karisa Jessiman said. “I like doing portraits too.”
Karisa Jessiman has overcome some life challenges and art is her way of relaxing and it gives more meaning to her life. She has demonstrated her skill in illustration by collaborating with a friend to do a series of children’s books.
“My friend Margo Holmes asked me to illustrate her series titled, ‘God’s Great Love’. Some of the books are titled, ‘Why Be Baptized’, ‘Fruit of the Spirit’ and ‘Teach Us to Pray’, which is my favorite,” Karisa Jessiman said.
The books focus on the Christian faith and explore salvation, prayer, baptism and first communion. Holmes and Karisa Jessiman have been friends for years and the partnership was a natural choice.
“The illustrations for a children’s book are different from an adult book. The pictures in a children’s book are not as detailed. They need to appeal to a different level of understanding,” Karisa Jessiman explained.
The series took Karisa Jessiman two years to complete. The illustrations are colorful and very meaningful. Karisa Jessiman has a beautifully detailed, large acrylic painting of a sea turtle. The colors are vivid and the painting is serene.
Another creative outlet for Karisa Jessiman is painting satellite dishes. This has been a fun and different outlet for her skills Pamela and Karisa Jessiman combine their talents to do post cards and small canvases. Pamela Jessiman’s photographic eye captures that perfect picture and Karisa Jessiman translates the information and creates the artistic image.
Pamela Jessiman has some interesting paintings as well. One has her young granddaughter (who is now 18) in a very sweet picture. Another painting has her granddaughter and daughter-in-law where they are showing off their unique painted jeans.
“Those jeans were painted in a class I took and they were the models. Pretty neat,” Pamela Jessiman said.
Pamela Jessiman describes her work more as artistic photography. Her prints look more like watercolors.
Karisa Jessiman said, “You can do whatever you set your mind to, regardless of any challenges. Art to me is a therapeutic tool. Art helps me to cope and is very grounding.”
She added, “Anyone can benefit from recognition and encouragement. It makes you feel good and shows you have a place in this world. Don’t let challenges get you down. Art can bring out the best in you.”
The Jessimans will be exhibiting their work at the Heartland Cultural Alliance, in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture in Avon Park, in November. Their artist receptions are usually the first Saturday of the month and are free and open to the public.
They currently have a table of their artwork in front of Bare Wood Market, 130 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, on Saturday mornings where they meet with the public. To purchase any of their works, contact Pamela Jessiman at pamjessiman@gmail.com.
“I feel truly blessed that despite all the struggles in life, I’m now able to do somethings that makes me happy and blesses others,” Karisa Jessiman said.