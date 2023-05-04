South Florida State College’s 2023 annual Juried Student Art Exhibition was held on Thursday, April 20, at the Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park.
Each award comes with a cash prize and, this year, $2,500 was awarded to 12 outstanding SFSC student artists.
Sara Jackson’s painting titled “Bamboo Shoots” was chosen for the President’s Award.
The President’s Award is chosen by SFSC President Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel and the chosen artwork becomes a part of the President’s Art Collection at SFSC. The artwork remains on display in the office of the president for one year. It is then hung in the college’s board room with previous years’ President’s Award winners. The artwork is also used as the image for birthday cards the president gives to SFSC faculty and staff throughout the year.
SFSC Juried Student Exhibition award winners for 2023:
• Award of Merit: Vivian George, Josie Wilson, Nico Diaz Silva, Jenny Wirries, Ruby Rivera, Lindsay Albritton, RoseMarie Klein
• People’s Choice Award: Ruby Rivera for “The Process”
• Betty Stephens Docents’ Choice Award: William Hernandez for “Reflections in Black & White”
• Best of Media, Ceramics: Ella Pepper for “Fly Free”
• Best of Media, Mixed Media: Jonathan Levene for “Mer@chandi$e”
• Best of Media, Drawing: Soledad Morado for “Another Day”
• Best of Media, Photography: Josie Wilson for “Dark Triforce”
• Best of Media, Painting; Ella Pepper for “My Sisters and I”
• Lyn Latham Award for Computer Graphics: Lindsay Albritton for “Debbie the Elephant”
• Cathy Futral Award of Excellence: Ella Pepper for “Sink Down” and Ruby Rivera for “Reflections”
• Dorry Christy Memorial Scholarship Award: Lindsay Albritton
• Max Gooding Best of Show Award: Kat Sassatelli for “Boardwalk”
• Tanglewood Artist Group Award for Continuing Art Majors: Kat Sassatelli and Ruby Rivera
The student exhibition will remain on view at MOFAC now through Thursday, May 19. MOFAC is located on the SFSC Highlands Campus at 600 West College Dr. in Avon Park. For more information about the exhibition or MOFAC, call the Museum Office at 863-784-7130 or visit mofac.org.