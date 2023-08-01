Faithful sing Christian songs before a vigil attended by people arriving early for the World Youth Day at a viewpoint overlooking Lisbon from across the Tagus River, in Almada, Portugal, as night falls, Friday, July 28, 2023. When Pope Francis made the first foreign trip of his papacy, to Rio de Janeiro for World Youth Day in 2013, he urged young people to make a "mess" in their local churches, to shake things up even if it ruffled the feathers of their bishops.