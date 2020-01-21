Without getting too technical, intraoperative monitoring, a.k.a., IOM, is a kind of neurological check-and-balance position working in conjunction with a surgery team to make sure a patient’s delicate parts of the nervous system are not damaged in real-time. Playing an active role in audiologic procedures like cochlear implants, an IOM audiologist is also integral to any surgeries that may compromise the audiologic system, i.e. facial and acoustic nerve tumors.
What exactly is intraoperative monitoring?
Time for the technical stuff—developed over two decades ago, IOM is all built around the recording of electrical potentials from the nervous system, a.k.a. electromyography (EMG), and sensory and motor evoked potentials. If these potentials are compromised or something’s awry, IOM is another tool to reduce the risk of iatrogenic injury, a.k.a. injury originating during surgery, as well as avoid postoperative complications.
Why is it being used by audiologists?
The nervous system is delicate. Likewise, the audiologic system. With an IOM trained audiologist on hand during complicated surgeries, medical teams are that much more in synch when it comes to protecting the patient’s hearing health. Furthermore, audiologists, as opposed to hearing aid specialists or other medical professionals, are specifically trained in identifying anomalies that can impact hearing nerves. Combined with the tools of IOM, you can see how the pairing creates such an effective strategy in making operations and communication fluid.
What role does neurology play in hearing?
As the old audiologic adage goes — hearing begins in the brain. Like most systems in the body, neurology plays a crucial role in hearing. The structure of the ear itself is just one piece of the puzzle, while the inner ear, vestibulum and the auditory nerve are also involved in an individual’s ability to process sound. In other words, if something is awry with the auditory nerve or anything working harmoniously with it, hearing can be compromised. Qualified medical professionals working together with the use of IOM allow for the best hearing health outcome possible.
Dr. Andrea Livingston is at Central Florida Hearing Services in Sebring.