Located 16 miles south of Lake Placid in Venus, Platt Branch Wildlife and Environmental Area is comprised of 1,972 acres of well-managed longleaf pine flatwoods and scrub habitats providing quality habitat for a number of protected species. A mitigation site, routine prescribed burns keep the pyrogenic habitats diverse and thriving, ensuring imperiled species find the preferred food and resources they need to survive.
Old-growth longleaf pines dot the wet flatwoods making up more than half of this preserve. At the southern limit of their native range, this important stand of pines towers over an understory of wiregrass and palmettos. Cutthroat grass, an imperiled species, grows along seepage slopes of this property. Both pine and grass are dependent on regular prescribed burns to prevent the encroachment of oaks, other hardwoods and shrubs taking over the open landscape. While natural lightning strike fires during the rainy season would have naturally managed this habitat, the absence of such large scale naturally occurring fires necessitates the need for ongoing forest management.
Longleaf pines once covered as much as 60 million acres of the southeastern United States. The dominant tree cover of a unique ecosystem, longleaf pine, now grows in just 3-10% of its previous geographic region. Slowly maturing over a century or more, longleaf pines can live to be hundreds of years old. Beginning life as a winged seed dropping from a pinecone high above the forest floor, germination is dependent upon the seed landing on bare mineral soil such as what is left following a prescribed burn. Once established and growing, the first five to seven years all energy is focused on root development. Above ground the young tree resembles a shoot of bright green grass. A moisture rich terminal bud thwarts all but the most extreme seasonal fires, remaining green and thriving at the center even as outer needles burn away. Once the root system has developed, the tree shoots up with dramatic growth during the next few years, quickly rising above ground level and building up thick bark as further fire protection.
In mitigation properties such as Platt Branch, land management may include re-establishing native species. Steve Blair, president of Highlands County Audubon Society (HCAS), shared how last year the Board of HCAS committed to a tree planting project as a local climate change action.
HCAS member, Steve Turner, took on the role of working with Steve Shattler, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Lead Biologist and Land Manager of the property, to scope out an area needing better pine coverage and the feasibility of using volunteers to complete the project.
Nursery flats of 40 longleaf pine seedlings grown by native plant nursery Sandhill Growers in Arcadia began as seeds harvested locally from Avon Park. Volunteers ranging from youth to seniors braved both sun and humidity on this hot day to plant 1,000 seedling pines. Using 10-pound steel dibbles, or planting bars provided by Florida Forest Service for this workday, volunteers pierced the ground to prepare a hole for the seedling. The bare root seedlings would be carefully released from the planting flat and placed into the prepared hole and settled in to ensure no air pockets. Two tamps to ensure each seedling was flat to ground level and then onto the next planting. Unlike managed pine plantation rows, seedlings were grouped in random clusters to mimic the natural community. As the most fire tolerant and disease resistant pine of the south, it is hoped the sweat equity placing these seedlings just before days of forecasted rain will help them successfully establish. The seedlings will grow over the centuries to come and provide ongoing habitat for future generations of endangered species such as the red-cockaded woodpecker.
Want to go?As a Wildlife Environmental Area no developed amenities are in place so bring drinking water, food, sun protection and a hiking buddy. There are no restrooms on site. A dirt entry road leads to several pull offs for parking. A 3.5-mile loop trail passes through oak scrub, pine flatwoods, seasonal wetlands, and cutthroat grass seepage areas. Part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, gopher tortoise, Florida scrub-jays, red-cockaded woodpeckers and fox squirrels may be spotted by sharp-eyed hikers. Service roadways offer longer distances and opportunities to view the floodplain of Fisheating Creek. Two observation platforms overlook freshwater wetlands with opportunities to view ducks, roseate spoonbills, crested caracara, Bachman’s sparrows, purple gallinules, or brown-headed nuthatches. Winter months will provide cooler hiking and the opportunity to view endangered Grasshopper Sparrows.
Open daily one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. No dogs or other pets permitted, no hunting and no vehicles, bicycles or horses permitted on trails; public access other than by foot is prohibited.
Location: 676 Detjens Dairy Road, Venus.
