Cultural Resource Manager/Archaeologist Kathy Couturier shared historical information about the Avon Park Air Force Range during the April general meeting of the Highlands Audubon Society in Sebring.
Sharing extensive history of the Avon Park Air Force Range during World War II, Couturier explained how the range became the nation’s largest with over 200,000 acres once the isolated property was condemned to create the bombing range.
Bringing unique aspects of history to the audience, Couturier shared the site’s flat topography, inexpensive land cost and excellent climate perfectly suited for flying and training. The strategic location between the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico was a bonus.
Gun qualifying, skeet range activities and stories of Submarine Lake helped flesh out the history of this local historically significant site. Images of the tar paper barracks and bomb shelters which provided shelter during training as well as the WWII bomb craters, and surveying crews brought home the life of the men serving.
With 10,000 men on site, there were churches and a theatre to offer both faith and recreation during the nine weeks of training when at the range. A bowling alley, gymnasium and weekly boxing matches provided opportunity for the young men to blow off steam. An orchestra along with beauty contests and special performers were guests to keep the men entertained. A zoo of captured animals kept by the vivacious, thrill-seeking young men provided added entertainment until the commander had enough of it all.
There were tent cities offering the most basic shelter for non-officer staff and rentals of local homes for the married officers. Hangars, large enough to store multiple aircraft, are now listed as a historic site yet remain in use some 80 years later. Couturier explained how ditching school honed the crash survival skills of young pilots, many learning how to swim for the first time.
While the WWII history was the focus of this presentation, there have also been remains of Native American artifacts identified from thousands of years ago. It is estimated more than 200,000 bombs were dropped until the range was inactivated in 1945. However, training has never ceased at the Avon Park Air Force Range.
Used in many capacities with every branch of service and government capacities, the Avon Park Air Force Range is also extremely important for the conservation and protection of 13 endangered, threatened or candidate species including the red-cockaded woodpecker, Florida scrub-jay, and Florida grasshopper sparrow along with providing habitat for numerous other species.
