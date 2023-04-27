Investigators work at a house where eight people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving two adults and six children, Oct. 28, 2022, in Broken Arrow, Okla. Emergency personnel responded to the house on Oct. 27, for a reported fire. Preliminary autopsy reports show eight members of a Broken Arrow family found dead inside their burning home were each shot. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney Nelson, 32, and their six children were found in October 2022 inside the burning home in what police at the time called a murder-suicide.