RUSTON, LA — The quest for a title comes to an end.
Avon Park’s AAA All-Stars split a pair of games Saturday in Ruston, La. at the World Series. After suffering their first loss of the tournament 8-0 against Tennessee the Red Devils throttled Virginia 17-1 in the elimination bracket. Unfortunately, they came up short 3-2 in a rematch with South Carolina on Sunday.
Avon Park was no-hit by the representatives of the Volunteer State in its first game on Saturday. Its only two baserunners came on walks from Wynn O’Berry in the third and Griffin Troy in the fifth.
Up 3-0 in the game, a five-run fifth inning by Tennessee put the contest out of reach for the Red Devils.
However, the offense roared to life against Virginia with its second double-digit performance of the tournament. A five-run first inning set the tone. Then with the lead at 8-1 in the third Avon Park put away Virginia with a nine-run third inning.
It went on to face South Carolina in the next round Sunday for the second time this World Series. The teams traded zeros until the top of the sixth inning when JoJo Jackson and Clay Germaine scored to put their team up 2-0.
However, South Carolina got off to a good start in the bottom of sixth with a walk and hit putting runners on the corners. Jackson, in to close out the game, forced a groundout but that allowed the runner on third to score to make it 2-1. A fly out from the next batter though put Avon Park one out from a win.
Jackson couldn’t put the next batter away as a single for South Carolina tied the game at 2-2. After a walk, Germaine was called on to finish out the inning. But a hit on a 3-1 pitch scored a runner from third to walk the Red Devils off for South Carolina and eliminate them.