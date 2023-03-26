AVON PARK – A four-run third inning propelled the Avon Park Red Devils baseball team (9-5) past the Frostproof Bulldogs, 5-4, on Friday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park.
Frostproof took the early lead in the top of the first on base hits by Nathan Jenkins and Allen Peacock to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Avon Park tied the game in the bottom of the second as Kaden Bryant led off with a single into right centerfield, stole second base and scored on a two out infield single by Jaret King to make the score 1-1.
The third inning became a hotbed of activity as Frostproof forged back into the lead on a single by Nico Rybinski, a double into left centerfield by Nathan Jenkins and Allen Peacock hitting a sacrifice fly into right gave the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead after the top of the third.
The Red Devils answered in the bottom half of the third. After loading the bases with one out on two hit batters and a walk, Kaden Bryant tied the game at 3 with a single into right centerfield that drove in Bradley Benton and Dorian Taylor (pinch running for Eric Harrison Jr.).
Jacob Jackson followed with a double into deep right centerfield that drove in Nick Rowe and Kaden Bryant to give Avon Park their first lead of the game at 5-3 after three innings.
Avon Park’s starting pitcher, Eric Harrison Jr., shut down the Bulldog’s the next two innings before giving up a leadoff triple to Nathan Jenkins to start the top of the sixth. Jenkins later scored on a one out sacrifice fly to right field by Luke Thornton that cut the Red Devils lead in half to 5-4.
Harrison gave up two more singles before Avon Park brought in Brody Green in relief to get the final out on a lazy pop to second base to hold the lead 5-4.
Green continued in the seventh inning, getting the first two batters out before adding a little interest in the game with a walk and a hit batter to put runners on first and second before striking out the next batter looking for the final out of the game to earn the save.
Harrison pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits and striking out four for the win. Kaden Bryant led the Red Devils with two hits and two runs batted in, Jacob Jackson also drove in two runs to include the game winner.
Avon Park travels to Okeechobee on Tuesday and will host the Sebring Blue Streaks next Friday.