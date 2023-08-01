RUSTON, LA — After a rocky start to the tournament, the Red Devils in the 12 and under division have found their groove.
Avon Park’s Ozone All-Stars rebounded from a loss in pool play and in its first bracket game to rip off a trio of wins over the weekend. The Red Devils scraped by Mississippi 5-4 and clobbered North Carolina 19-4 on Saturday then defeated Alabama in extra innings 10-3 on Sunday.
They started the day trailing Mississippi 4-0 through the first inning. After picking up a run in the third, they rallied in the fourth inning while holding Mississippi scoreless for the rest of the contest to keep themselves alive.
Myles Prescott played hero with a two-RBI double to drive in Ty Cleveland and Mason Bennett in that big fourth inning. Krew Cobb shut down the Mississippi lineup with perfect fifth and sixth innings where he struck out five of six batters to keep the Red Devils alive in the tournament.
That win set them up with a showdown against North Carolina later in the day. Avon Park made quick work of that opponent by scoring eight runs in the second and nine in the third to trigger the 15-run rule.
The final score of the Sunday game would lead someone to believe it wasn’t a close contest. But an easy win it was not. Avon Park led Alabama 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Cobb was unable to close it this time though as the team from the Yellowhammer State scratched across a run to force extras.
Both teams worked scoreless in the seventh, then as Cobb worked a perfect inning to get his team an eighth at-bat. Avon Park didn’t waste the chance as it rallied for seven runs in the top of the eighth that proved the difference.
After that huge offensive half inning, Cobb stepped up in the bottom of the eighth to get a scoreless frame and finish off the win for Avon Park. He finished with 4.1 innings pitched, seven strikeouts and the one run in the sixth against.
The victory created a Monday rematch with Tennessee – the team that already handed the Red Devils a loss in pool play earlier.