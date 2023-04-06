AVON PARK – Carrie Sue Ayvar, Florida Humanities speaker and professional storyteller from Miami presented a program, “Those Fabulous, Feisty, Florida Females,” recently at the Avon Park Community Center in conjunction with the Historical Society of Avon Park and the Heartland Cultural Alliance.
The focus was on the early days of Miami and the dedication of women who contributed so much to its growth. The following are some of what these women have contributed. You can find them in the history books. Julia Tuttle was able to bring a railroad to Miami even when she was told by the railroad company. Doctor Anna, the swamp doctor who traveled alone in a boat to heal the sick and deliver babies, always had to be aware and deal with dangerous alligators and venomous snakes and hordes of mosquitoes; Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, author of River of Grass, is known as “Lady of the Everglades;” and Mary McLeod Bethune, leading educator, was a civil rights activist and advisor to several U.S. presidents.
Julia Tuttle came to Miami from Ohio to visit her father. She arrived via a barge and encountered a wilderness, a jungle. There were wild and dangerous animals and lots of mosquitoes and other insects. But all she saw was the beauty in the plants and flowers and the pristine Biscayne Bay. She believed a lot of people would want to come here if only they had a way to get here. Henry Flagler had already turned her down for a railroad but she didn’t give up. She sent him orange blossoms to prove to him that Miami wasn’t affected by the 1894-95 freeze and so Flagler brought his railroad to Miami. She stayed the rest of her life and is now known as the founder and “Mother of Miami.”
Of course land was needed for the railroad and she gave him acres of her own land to get the project started and convinced her neighbor William Brickell to give some of his land for the right-of-way. William Brickell is the co-founder of Miami. Julia Tuttle was right. A lot of people did want to go there.