Hundreds of babies bottoms have been covered by the Aktion Club of Highlands County over the past 10 years because of the club’s Diaper Dump Day event.
Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of adults with disabilities who have recognized a need in this community for diapers and wipes. This annual project was initiated in 2014 when the local club took on a challenge from the Florida District of Kiwanis International by collecting the items for needy families.
The Woman’s Club of Sebring kicked off this year’s diaper drive in March by hosting their annual baby shower. A large donation of diapers and wipes came in at March from an anonymous donor so the club dispersed those items immediately to five local charities.
After collecting several donations for this year’s event, the club pitched in an additional $800 to buy diapers and wipes for seven charities who help local babies. Those groups receiving donations on Thursday, June 15, were Highlands County Healthy Start Program, Guardian ad Litem Program, Highlands County Family Safehouse, One Hope United, Early Steps Program with Health Planning Council of Southwest, Highlands County Healthy Families and Nurse Family Partnership.
“Diapers are a basic need that significantly impacts the health of infants and toddlers in our community by keeping them, warm, dry, and healthy,” said Marlen Martinez, team leader/service coordinator for Early Steps Program in Highlands County. “Because of the high cost of everyday items, it has become difficult for parents to meet this basic need for their children. Donations such as these positively assist the health of our community.”
The Safehouse was also very appreciative of the donation.
“All donations, big or small, make a huge impact on all our clients’ life,” said Andrea Fennell with the Safehouse. “Thank you for your diaper donation. It’s greatly appreciated,” she said to the club.
“I am glad that we could help them out,” Aktion Club Treasurer Ralph Meyers said.
“We are so thankful for the Aktion Group’s ongoing support of our families,” Martinez said.
One more charity was added to the list this year when the Avon Park Church Service Center made a request for larger size diapers to help some of the families that they serve in their program. An anonymous donor in Lake Placid made a donation to help purchase six more boxes of larger size diapers which were presented to the Church Service Center on Friday, June 16.