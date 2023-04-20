Bags were flying in the air Saturday afternoon at the Champion For Children Cornhole Tournament at the AmVets Post 21 in Sebring as 98 players aimed for the boards to win prize money.
Cornhole is an enjoyable game to play outdoors with a drink in hand while tossing a bean bag into a six-inch diameter hole on a two-foot by four-foot wooden board. All measurements are standardized by the American Cornhole Association for modern game play. Over the years the popularity of the game has become a professional sport. Recently, the American Cornhole League held their national tournament in Corpus Christie, Texas with over a million dollars of prize money.
Although the prize money was not a million dollars at the AmVets, competitors from around Highlands County arrived at the post for the tournament to win prize money but more importantly raise money for the Champion For Children Foundation. AmVets Post 21 Commander Robert E. Sanders Jr. said, after COVID brought the tournament to a halt they decided that it must go on, “no matter what it takes.” With only three months to plan, they rushed to hold the event to raise money for the Champion For Children Foundation.
“Everybody likes cornhole,” Sanders said. “It’s either cornhole or horseshoes.”
After players signed in, Lora Patton sang the national anthem. Players then reported to their assigned boards and the games began. The competition was a doubles cornhole match, which is two teams of two players. At the competition, there was 49 teams of 98 players that competed. Although there are a wide range of rules to play, the basic concept of the game is to take four bean bags and toss them individually into a carved hole in a board that is 27 feet across from the pitchers box line.
The strategy is simple said competitor Bill Thacker. “Have some fun.”
Every one has a strategy. The game can become complex especially how Kevin McIntyre, of Sebring and a longtime cornhole player, describes how the bags can affect the game.
“We are using house bags, you never know what is going to happen,” McIntyre said. “Some bags have corn in them and they are made of different materials. We throw professional bags, so it will be an adjustment on how we play.”
As a spectator, it was fun to hear the announcer call out the creative team names to compete, such as the third place winning team, “It Don’t Matter,” the second place team, “All Smith,” and the wining team of the day which was “Chucking Corn.”
The winning players taking home the grand prize on the Chucking Corn team were Jay King and Jeff Brock. After a long day of fun and competition, everyone came together at the end to recognize that the AmVets helped raise more than $22,500 for the Champion For Children Foundation. In the end, the children won big.