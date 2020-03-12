LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers hosted an “Early St. Patty’s Dance” on Saturday, March 7 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prices were $6 for members and $8 for non members.
Before the start of the event there was a pre-party dance lesson at 6 p.m. given by club member Ralph Musall, who volunteers his free time as a dance instructor.
“I teach dance, but I just do it because I enjoy dancing and I want to share that with people,” he said.
Musall has been part of the club for seven years and always had a passion for dance and decided to get involved after retiring; he teaches rumba, foxtrot, waltz, but the club favorite is ballroom.
Participants came dressed in St. Patty’s Day attire to keep true to the theme, though there was a somber feeling in the air. The club which has been running for more than 10 years is disbanding and this was their last dance.
Pat Mancuso, part of the clubs committee, has been helping run the club for the past year since the passing of their founder Susie Lee.
“It’s been lots of fun, but our numbers have been dwindling and now its time for us to do different things,” Mancusco said.
Shirley Hall, Bill Ringo, along with Susie and Larry Lee formed the club many years ago and started at the Lake Placid Hall, giving free dance lessons once a month. When it outgrew itself, they met at the Eastside Christian Church in Lake Placid. From there they did a lot of their dance nights and events at the Elk Lodge, since many members of the club were also members of the lodge.
Despite it being the last dance, everyone still flaunted their best moves. And really shaking her “tail feather” was Shirley Armstrong, a member since 2005. Armstrong stood out with her fashionably eccentric outfit and moves that could put others to shame, she’s been dancing from the age of 5 and enjoys freestyle and ballroom. When asked if she teaches others, she replied, “No, but I’m the best follower of any dance partner I can dance with, but I’m not a great teacher.”
Armstrong though saddened by the clubs last get together will continue to find places to dance, as many others of the club will do, and emphasizes that she will continue to be supportive to the local musicians in the area for dance outings. Live entertainment for the night was performed by local musician Chrissy Harriman, performing in Central Florida for 25 years now.
“But what I love about it, is exemplified in this group right here,” she said. “They have a real appreciation for all types of music and as a musician/entertainer, what a treat. I’m not stuck playing just rock or all country or all 50s and 60s. They do all the dances, in one evening I get to go from ballroom to line dance to country to 50s and 60s to little bit of rap.”
Harriman played songs such as “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison, “Make the World Go Away” by Eddie Arnold, and “That’s An Irish Lullaby” by Bing Cosby. She made sure the crowd got to do all types of dances, playing songs “Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid and she even played songs for them to do The Charleston and a spicy tango.
There was a break during all the dancing for Pat and Jim Mancuso to say a few words for all in attendance. Pat Mancuso started by thanking everyone for coming out and for all the good memories that they’ve shared. She then proceeded to give gifts of appreciation, she congratulated entertainer Harriman on her new engagement and gave her a gift to send her and her future husband off, in hopes that their next years together will be in bliss.
“Is it a get out of town present?!” joked Harriman.
They gave flowers to Treasurer/Founder Shirley Hall and Shirley Armstrong for all she has done for the club. A parting gift for Bob and Carol Smart who serve on the clubs committee, they also thanked Ralph Musall and his partner Sue Donaldson for all the dance lessons. Lastly they thanked the Elks for their support, in which the club will be donating what’s left of their funds in benefit to the Elks scholarship fund.
“We’ve had lots of fun together. We’ve had lots of dances and dinner dances and just lots of good times…So just have fun for the rest of the evening and keep on dancing.”
The participants enjoyed the rest of the evening, dancing away, thanks to good music and even better company.