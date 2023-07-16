Uruguayan Stella Ferreira gets her hair died at a salon in Gualeguaychu in the Entre Rios province of Argentina, near the Uruguayan border, Friday June 30, 2023. Ferreira, from the Uruguayan town of Fray Bentos, about 28 miles away, was on a cross border shopping trip with three friends, snapping up bargains created by different exchange rates as crisis-battered Argentina’s peso has plunged against the U.S. dollar.