Apparently it’s a “thing” ... coffee and fishing, that is. The newest bait shop in Lake Placid, aptly named Bass Addict Tackle & Coffee Shop, caters to both coffee drinkers and fishermen/women quite well.
Although open for less than a month, this clever shop has what it takes to reel in customers, and the flow of folks eager for their favorite beverage was steady, as was the influx of new customers searching for the perfect lure to catch that elusive bass, or other freshwater prized fish.
Being alert while fishing is important, and what’s better than a strong cup of coffee, or a Red Bull to make eyes open and minds sharp?
According to owners Adam and Angela Combs, it’s the perfect combination, and they know what “chum” to use to get people starting out the day just right.
Recent transplants from Arizona, the Combs had an exact replica of their cozy shop back home, and it was such a hit that they knew they wanted to duplicate it here in their new home of Lake Placid.
This is a dedicated couple, who make the drive every day from their home in Alva, a small town that is close to LaBelle, to their new establishment which is conveniently located in the Publix shopping plaza.
Among the stream of customers were two ladies, both of Lake Placid, visiting the Bass Addict Tackle & Coffee Shop for the first time. They were curious about the new shop and had to see for themselves, and they were all about supporting local, “mom and pop” businesses. They ordered specialty lemonades, a strawberry lemonade for one, and a dragon fruit lemonade for the other.
Explaining why they chose this combination for their business, Angela Combs said, “Adam has always been in business for himself, and he wanted to open a tackle shop, while I wanted to include coffees, other beverages, and snacks. We saw how great a combination it was in the convenience stores, and knew that this was the route we would go.”
Angela Combs noted that the “grand opening was very busy, and we are so grateful for the support from the community. We have noticed that our customers are very family oriented, which is so important to us. Everyone has been so nice and supportive.”
When the Combs are not at the Bass Addict Tackle & Coffee Shop, they spend their free time on the water, mainly fishing. They have been exploring the multitude of area lakes, and hope to begin offering freshwater fishing charters in the next few months, which customers may reserve at the tackle and coffee shop in Lake Placid. Those charters will include the lakes of Highlands and Okeechobee counties.
In the not-too-distant future, their plans include saltwater charters.
Presently, the shop offers lures, plastics, rods, reels, shirts, caps, and tumblers, as well as specialty coffees, lemonades and food items. Live bait is in the planning stage as well, and will include minnows and shiners, night-crawlers and more.
When asked what the most popular beverages are, Angela Combs was quick to point out the “‘Grave Digger,’ a specialty coffee consisting of four shots of espresso, with a large helping of cold brew coffee, and then topped off with two shots of the customer’s choice of flavor. Another customer favorite is the ‘Angler Explosion,’ which blends chocolate chips, Andes mints, Creme de Menthe, and espresso.”
The “Gator Kicker” is sure to become a local go-to. As a milkshake made of espresso, well, why not?
A quote found on a coffee mug read, “I just want to drink coffee and go fishing.” The Combs can fulfill that wish at their shop.
The Combs look forward to meeting new customers, making new friends, and to becoming involved in the community. Look for them at the upcoming Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce get-togethers.
The Bass Addict Tackle & Coffee Shop is located at 490 U.S. 27 S., Suite 1380, in Lake Placid. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday and from 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday. For details, call the shop at 480-612-3868.