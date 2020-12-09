Lake County welcomes the 2020 Bassmaster Team Championship and participating anglers to the Harris Chain of Lakes Dec. 9–12. Anglers from more than 30 states and several countries are expected to participate.
The team portion of the championship will take place Dec. 9 and 10. The team that wins will be awarded a cash prize and the chance to participate in the Classic Fish-Off, which takes place Dec. 11–12. Additionally, the top three teams through day two will have an opportunity to compete individually in the Fish-Off. The competitor with the heaviest two-day total will win the Fish-Off and earn a chance to compete in the 2021 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.
The event launches daily at 7 a.m., or safe light, from Ski Beach, located at 201 E. Lake Harris Dr., Leesburg, where daily 3 p.m. weigh-ins also will take place. Spectators are welcome, and face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
The events are hosted by Visit Lake, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission and the City of Leesburg. Visit https://www.bassmaster.com/tournaments/2020-bassmaster-team-championship-harris-chain.