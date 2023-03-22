Editor’s note: Seven young ladies from across Highlands County were nominated for the Champion for Children Youth Award presented in February. While only one could receive the honored title, all of the finalists were outstanding in their own way. In the coming days, the Highlands News-Sun will feature each of the finalists and the winner. This is the second in the series.
SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County and the Champion for Children Foundation presented their 4th Annual Champion for Children Awards on Feb. 23rd. Highlands County youth are nominated for this honor for their dedication of service to others, positive behavior, strong character and having a meaningful impact in their community.
Baxley Hines, Miss Teen Highlands 2022, is a stellar example of a young woman who meets the criteria. In addition to the activities she was involved with during her reign last year, she is active in many areas including the Bible Fellowship Youth Group, club president of A+ Livestock 4-H Club, Cheer Squad leader and Swim Team.
“It’s such an honor to be nominated,” Baxley said. “It’s nice to be recognized for what you do in the community. My family is proud of all my accomplishments with volunteering and working with various organizations. People don’t know me that well yet, but actions really speak loudly in what you do.”
Many community leaders submitted nomination letters recommending Hines for the award.
“Baxley is an outstanding young lady whose quiet demeanor masks a heartfelt love of service and caring,” Dawn Schommer said. “She continues to grow and mature as a hardworking, caring, involved young lady in Highlands County.”
Baxley encourages local youth to have confidence and stay true to God and themselves. She works to hone her skills as a member of the Citrus Judging Team and Ornamental Horticulture Team for Sebring High School FFA (Future Farmers of America).
Her future goals are to attend college and focus her studies in the field of medicine.
“My family has friends at Texas A&M University. That’s where I want to go. I see how doctors can help people and have some understanding of how the industry works. I’ve had some sports injuries and my goal is to pursue orthopedics,” Baxley said.
Lisa Lovett, Bible Fellowship Church Senior High Girls leader, said, “Baxley is a very sweet, kind and quiet leader. She is an excellent role model.
“For the past five summers, Baxley has traveled with our team to serve the Lake Wales Care Center.”
During that time, young people take a week out of their lives, living in somewhat uncomfortable surroundings without phones, air conditioning or even hot water for showers, all to provide service to others.
“Each summer I stay an entire week at HEART, which is a third world simulation camp,” Baxley explained. “We have no electronics, plumbing, or electricity. This opportunity, yes I said opportunity, allows me to be appreciative of the things I take for granted every day.”
Bill and Linda Schroeder said, “Baxley is a great role model for her peers as well as younger people. She is genuinely sympathetic and interested in the well-being of others. She has impressed us with her calm and dedicated attitude.
“We believe a children’s champion is someone who shows positivity with any challenge they face. These attributes and so much more make Baxley a candidate for the award.”
According to Julie Giodano, Baxley is very involved in FFA showing livestock. She has been a 4-H club member for eight years and currently serves as the president of her club.
“She also served as a coach for the Sebring High School Varsity Cheer Team. My granddaughter was one of Baxley’s campers and still talks about how wonderful and patient she was. She claims that Baxley is her cheerleader.”
Baxley said she volunteers where she is needed. She has packed supplies for hospital patients, adopted families in need throughout the year, and worked with a program that paints, repairs roof, cuts lawns and cleans up landscaping for people in need of assistance.
Her parents and grandparents have had a strong influence on her beliefs. She has a favorite Bible passage: ‘Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also the interests of others’, Philippians 2:4.
Royalty seems to run in the Hines family. Baxley was the 2022 Miss Teen Highlands County and her younger sister, Daxton, was the 2021 Little Miss Highlands County.
“My favorite part of my reign as Miss Teen Highlands County was serving in our community. I learned a lot about different organizations that I may not have been familiar with or may not have connected with. It’s about meeting new people and learning about new opportunities to serve.”
Deena Wright, executive director of the Mason G. Smoak Foundation, said, “Baxley was selected to participate in the Mason G. Smoak Foundation Youth Leadership Highlands Class XII.”
The class selection process is very exclusive. Students are selected through a blind application, using only their answers to questions. They are required to have recommendations from community leaders or teachers.
“Baxley impressed me with her enthusiasm for stepping outside of her comfort zone to grow and develop as a young leader.”
Baxley says volunteering for her community gives her a sense of pride and expresses her positive attitude in life. Helping others is driven through her faith and desire to lead a life God wants her to. She says you never know how much an act of kindness and service can affect another.