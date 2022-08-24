With the popularity of the PBS series “Tracing Your Roots” with Henry Louis Gates Jr.” and most recently, NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are,” discovering one’s family’s history has become very popular.
However, most people are not celebrities, thus do not have the resources the above two shows provide, which leaves many who want to do something similar in a quandary, primarily, how to get started.
Locally, the source to turn to is PastFinders of South Lake County, and in its latest project, the organization is presenting a virtual three-part program that will help begin the journey towards one’s family’s story. These courses will be held Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. the following dates:
SESSION ONE
Sept. 7
Will teach the fundamentals of family history research. Participants will use the data collected about one’s family to begin their search. They will use the data you collected on their family to begin their research.
In this class they will learn how to research using a basic genealogical search method, to compile information using established genealogy sites and software, the features of each site and software, and basic research source documentation.
SESSION TWO
Sept. 21
Participants will dig into vital records, uncover census basics and avoid search errors. They will familiarize themselves with vital record types, learn to recognize the first and second sources, interpret census data, naturalization data, and draft military records. They will see how to avoid common search errors and see varieties of simple family tree publications.
SESSION THREE
Oct. 5
Obituary notes, The naturalization process and some sources on the government website will be the focus of this session. Shown will be the various types of obituaries and the value in the ancestor search. Uncovers the phases of the Naturalization Process our ancestor’s census.
It will present how to access Alien Files in the Natural Archives Database for research; relate the history and use of U.S. visas by our ancestors; and introduce the U.S. Archives Publications List as a source of genealogical records.
Handouts from Sessions 1 and 2 will be highlighted during the presentation and will be emailed to all participants upon completion of the course. No handouts are available for Session 3.
Registration for each course is separate. Links are available on our Website https://PastfindersSLC.org
PastfinderofSL can be found on Facebook.