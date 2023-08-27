In the heart of downtown Lake Placid is a new boutique store, Gina Bees Boutique. Named after owner Robin Tillman’s mother, Regina B., who courageously battled cancer for eight years, who “loved Jesus, her family, friends and America,” according to Tillman. Gina Bees is sure to become a destination for teens, young adults and women alike, who love county-western style.
Tillman is a lifelong Lake Placid resident, and previously had a home-based business, but the specially curated selection became so popular that it quickly outgrew the space and she knew she needed, and wanted, a location so that shoppers could see, touch, and try on her clothing offerings in person. She said “I brought Gina Bees out of the woods and into town. I want to provide quality clothing and accessories at reasonable prices.”
After deciding on a store name that is dear to her heart, Tillman found a storefront next to the eatery, Main Street America, painted it a bright, bee-yellow color, and stocked it with clothes, jewelry, handbags, gifts and home accessories, sure to bring out the cowgirl in all. Although open for only a few weeks, Gina Bees already has repeat customers, eager to see the latest offerings. A very popular item is the concealed-carry handbags by designer Montana West. A recurrent theme among the Montana West line is the hair-on-hide and canvas materials. Tillman has already had to reorder jeans, especially high-waisted, flare, and Texas styles. Bodysuits, crop tops, and trending graphics T-shirts are also on the “most requested” list.
Gina Bees is proud to be the exclusive store in Lake Placid to carry the Freshwater Paradise clothing line, which features an easy-wear, outdoor theme, designed by former wakeboard champion Alisa Piper. Of special interest is the Lake Placid shirt that references all of the lakes in the city.
Handbags by none-other-than Wrangler are a huge hit as well, with their traditional western style and ease of carry.
Tillman’s boutique is a family affair, of sorts: her daughter Kalie, who is 18 years old, helps with selecting merchandise, and she “definitely keeps Robin Tillman up to date on the fashion preferences” of those in her age range, while daughter Katherine (Weston), 22, handles all of the social media remotely from her home in Georgia. Family friend Emma Hopper, along with Tillman, is the smiling face that will greet customers and help them make great choices at Gina Bees. She “loves interacting and socializing.” Her favorite items are the handbags, and in particular, a horse-themed, handled bag.
Two recent visitors to the new boutique, Alondra Barajas and cousin Suleima Barajas, of Lake Placid, said that they had seen information about Gina Bees and were intrigued, and after having lunch at the Main Street America eatery, had to stop in.
“We like what we see, and will tell our friends to stop in as well,” Alondra Barajas said.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce is scheduled from 5-7 p.m., Sept. 14, and Tillman invites all to attend, and look for the bright yellow building at 7 S. Main Ave., in Lake Placid. Gina Bees will have great door prizes, refreshments and special surprises as well.
Gina Bees hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday. The store phone number is 863-441-8289, or visit their website at GinaBeesBoutique.com.