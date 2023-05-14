The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers the week of the new moon phase and starting Tuesday, a rainy season weather pattern will occur. All fishing factors considered for this week, anglers will enjoy the best fishing days of the month Tuesday through next Monday.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The new moon occurs Friday which means the new moon phase week begins Tuesday and ends Monday which is also the day of the lunar high. Therefore the second half of the new moon week will be better than the first half due to the moon’s increasing influence. The best fishing days of the month will occur over the seven day period and will produce an 8 rating on Friday and Saturday.
Weather Factors: Today and Monday an ideal east wind with a top speeds of 10 mph will occur along with a 55 sun-to-cloud ratio. And Monday and Tuesday barometric pressure will drop enough to fish to adjust downward and out from the shallows.
Tuesday and a rainy season weather pattern arrives and is predicted to last at least seven days. A north wind will produce a 10 mph speeds in the afternoon along with thunderstorm activity. Wednesday a west wind occurs followed by a south wind on Thursday. Wind speeds both days will be 8 mph. Friday and Saturday south to southwest wind will have tops speeds of 8 mph. And next Sunday an 8 mph north wind is predicted.
Water temperatures currently are perfect for feeding fish. And dissolved oxygen rates are enabling the highest digestion speeds of the year. And weather factors are changing enough to force fish to adjust more often, almost every day. May is the best fishing month of the year in my opinion.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:24 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 8-11 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 48 minutes and feed rating improves to an 8 rating Thursday through Saturday. It is possible that the feed rating could climb to 8½ on Friday.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 3:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 2-5 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Also today the moon is underfoot at 9:48 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of 5 from 8-11 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 47 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Starting Wednesday the moonrise will occur just prior to the sunrise at 5:10 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 4-7 a.m. Daily the moonrise will occur later by 35 minutes and remain at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: With the new moon occurring Friday, Thursday through Saturday will be the best fishing days of the month. A dropping barometer however could cause a substantial increases in feeding activity Monday and Tuesday as fish feed while moving lower in the water column.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: The month of May always produces ideal water temperatures, ideal dissolved oxygen rates, and strong lunar effects during the new and full moons. Fish feed at the highest annual rate as a result.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building.
Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
