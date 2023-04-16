The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon week and a very good weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; a fairly strong new moon on Wednesday and constant changing weather conditions causing a very high level of fish adjustment activity, anglers will experience the best fishing days of the month this week.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today we are three days away from the new moon. The moon orbit arrived at its point of perigee yesterday and when the new moon occurs Wednesday it will be six days away from being directly in the solar energy path. In other words, this month’s new moon will produce a feed rating slightly better than eight on the 1-10 scale with 10 being best.
Anglers will experience a stronger lunar influence each day this week in the form of larger numbers of feeding fish for longer periods of active feeding. And the second half of the new moon week, Wednesday through Saturday will be slightly better than the first three days of the new moon week.
And because the lunar high point occurs during the last week of the month, excellent 5-6 rated fishing days will occur the last eight days of April.
Weather Factors: Other when today, weather factors will be ideal. Wind speeds will be at the top of the ideal range at 12 mph by the late morning hours, bright sunlight or a 55 sun-to-cloud ratio, with some thunderstorm activity today, Thursday and Friday. Atmospheric pressure will not be factor until Friday when pressure drops 0.12 in hg as a low pressure system enters the state.
Wind directions change almost daily. Today from the south this morning switching to the west by this afternoon, Monday from the north northwest, Tuesday the east northeast, and Wednesday and Thursday from the east. Friday a weak south wind will occur and next weekend a south, west, north direction change occurs during 48 hours. Pressure will rise 0.15 in hg during this period.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:39 a.m. producing a feed rating of 7 or slightly better from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 55 minutes and improves in feed rating by a half number. Thursday the rating begins to diminish by a half number daily.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 4:27 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 55 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 4:56 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 4:30-7:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 35 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: With the new moon occurring Wednesday, Tuesday through Thursday will be the best fishing days of the week. An 8 1/2 feed rating will occur Wednesday and an 8 rating Thursday. Friday during the pressure drop, fish will be moving out and downward which should create a higher feed rating during the hours leading up to the solar noon period which occurs at 1:23 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: During April and May, the freshwater fish of Florida feed at above average rates due to ideal water temperatures that cause fish to feed at their highest annual rates. In lakes with rich food-chains this means anglers will have to perfect their bait presentation skills to trick fish into making mistakes. When food is plentiful and fish are aggressively feeding in that environment, the odds of the anglers achieving success diminish.
However in lakes with poor food-chains, fish will come to investigate anything which enters the water. In this type of environment, anglers will experience a much higher rate of success.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence for illegally feeding an alligator. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans. If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations which I’ve used repeatedly since 2006. All you have to do is email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line and the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I’ll give you a return email with your requested guide information. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake, I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida. He can be reached at by email at DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com or call 863-381-8474.