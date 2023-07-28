Beth Horn, of Sebring, once again steals the show on Wednesday night at the Aktion Club of Highlands County Speech Contest with her dominating speech about her acts of kindness that she did during the Pinwheelz For Kidz Festival this past spring.
Horn, who is the president of the local Aktion Club, won first place in last year’s Speech Contest within the county and took second place in the state of Florida. She once again drove away with the top honor winning first place with her speech titled, “Putting Wheels In Motion.”
Horn shared in her speech how she worked with the Aktion Club at the local festival to welcome 100 Corvettes to Sebring; dress up as various characters for a meet and greet; and hand out free cookies, beads, stickers and pom poms to kids. The Aktion Club chose the theme, “Stomp Out Child Abuse,” during this event geared toward Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. She also opened up about how she had witnessed child abuse growing up living in foster care and stated, “no child should have to go through that.”
The speeches were recorded so they could be entered in the Aktion Club state competition coming up in September.
The contest was held at the Avon Park Rotary Club building where the Aktion Club holds its monthly meetings. Two local judges assisted with rating each of the four contestants who had to do a four-minute speech using the theme, “Kindness.”
Others competing were Sylvia Gratz, of Sebring, who won second place; Tim Brown, of Sebring, who won third; and Jack Garnett, of Sebring, who took fourth. This was the first time Gratz had ever participated in a speech contest and she just recently joined the Aktion Club.
Prior to the contest, Gratz explained that she loved participating in the sports offered by the club because it helps her to lose weight. She just recently competed in swimming and was awarded the Sportsmanship award at the event for her efforts to cheer on her fellow athletes and to take the challenge of diving off the diving board for the first time. She proudly shared in her speech how she lost 81 pounds in the past year and likes to stay active.
Brown spoke about his involvement with the Christmas project and how he helped with the Teddy Bear Tea that the club hosted for needy children. Garnett shared his experience in helping an elderly disabled couple move from a really bad living situation to a new apartment.
Aktion Club, a civic club consisting of adults with disabilities and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Avon Park Rotary Club, 20 S. Verona Ave., Avon Park. For more details about the club, call 863-443-0438.