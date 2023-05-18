This photo combo of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officers Wilbert Mora, left, and Jason Rivera. The two officers were shot while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. On Wednesday, May 17, Rivera and Mora were among those honored by President Joe Biden with the Medal of Valor, the nation’s highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer.