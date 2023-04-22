Jasmin Torres speaks at a Legislative Building news conference in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 19. Torres is the widow of slain Raleigh Police Officer Gabe Torres, who was shot to death during a shooting rampage in October in a neighborhood. She and others spoke for a bill that would make clear that family members of officers like Torres who were on route to their police job when they killed qualify for a monetary death benefit from the state.