Taylor Bittner opened the doors to her bridal shop to six ambassadors of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce last Friday, July 14, to perform an official ribbon cutting ceremony for Bittner Bridal, 5 N. Main, Lake Placid.
The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce held its ribbon cutting a few months ago. Since Bittner is a member of both Chambers, a second grand opening was scheduled. Lake Placid Chamber Director Jennifer Bush was also present for Sebring’s event.
Bittner Bridal is a one-of-a-kind business serving all the needs of “brides to be.” Bittner can help brides choose just the right wedding gown, veil, shoes, and jewelry to preserving the dress for up to 100 years after the wedding. In addition, Bittner is a professional photographer and can help preserve memories as well.
While wedding dresses are the primary focus of Bittner Bridal, the shop carries over 75 party dresses for special occasions. Beauty pageant contestants can help their chances of being crowned by also checking out the variety of pageant gowns.
A unique service Bittner Bridal is bragging about is their selection of “permanent jewelry.” Customers pick the chain, then the pendants, stones, or other accessories. The bracelet links are then fused in place and the wearer has a beautiful piece of jewelry that will not get lost. This concept has become so popular that Bittner will come to parties, family gatherings, or special occasions with all her equipment and displays.
The ribbon cutting ceremony attendees also got to see model Estrella Martinez posing, wearing an elegant wedding dress. Highlands County royalty attending the event were Miss Highlands County Emmy Bolin, Little Miss Highlands County Kyleigh Lewis and Soda Pop Pre-teen winner Carly Vega.
Still another person present at the ceremony was Rosa Palmo, the owner of Sweet Treats by Rosie in Lake Placid. She makes custom cakes for all occasions, especially wedding cakes. Her number is 239-464-0610.
To give brides-to-be and their entourage time alone at Bittner Bridal, everything is by appointment. The business is open for appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The phone number is 863-320-6000 or contact them at www.bittnerbridal.com or taylor@bittnerbridal.com
When asked how her business is going, Bittner confided that the next gown sold will make it 100 since she opened six months ago. She said ladies no longer have to go to the big cities in search of wedding apparel or fancy frocks.