This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. This is the fourth in a series of articles about the 19th amendment, its passage, and its consequences.
After the 13th Amendment outlawed slavery in 1865, white and Black female abolitionists turned their attention to women’s suffrage, a movement which they had put on hold during the Civil War.
African American men, emboldened by their new freedom, also sought enfranchisement. Sensing that their goal was within reach and not wanting anything to jeopardize it, they asked women to postpone their voting rights campaign briefly. Nearly everyone’s assumption was that female suffrage would follow shortly after Black male suffrage.
“I am glad to see that men are getting their rights, but I want women to get theirs, and while the water is stirring, I will step into the pool.”
While some women agreed to postpone the campaign, suffragist movement founder Elizabeth Cady Stanton and her colleague Susan B. Anthony refused. Along with others, they formed the American Equal Rights Association and campaigned for universal suffrage.
Shortly thereafter, Congress passed the 14th and 15th Amendments, granting citizenship to black males and giving them the right to vote. When Stanton and Anthony could not get a clause included in the 15th amendment prohibiting the denial of voting rights on the basis of sex, they began the long struggle to get Congress to pass a separate amendment giving women the right to vote.
Angry over former slaves being given the vote first, Stanton revealed publicly all her racial prejudices. She claimed it was now more important than ever that women of wealth, education and refinement [such as herself] be given voting rights, in order to offset the negative effects of letting ‘ignorant, degraded’ black men vote.
Needless to say, Black civil rights leaders like Frederick Douglass were highly offended by Stanton’s comments. After all, it was Douglass’ stirring speech in favor of female suffrage at the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls in 1848 that finally swayed a group of reluctant women to pass a resolution supporting it.
Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, a leading African-American poet, writer and former abolitionist, who had lectured with Frederick Douglass, Lucy Stone, and others, also was incensed with Stanton’s statements.
In 1866, in a now famous speech before the 11th Woman’s Rights Convention, she spoke out about the dual burden of racism and sexism, which she said suffragists must address.
“You white women speak here of rights. “I speak of wrongs,” she said. Giving examples of the humiliations that black women had to endure on public transportation — not because they were women but because they were black — she asked, “Are there no wrongs to be righted?”
She concluded by stating: “I tell you that if there is any class of people who need to be lifted out of their airy nothings and selfishness, it is the white women of America.”
In 1869, the AERA split into two organizations. The National Women’s Suffrage Association, led by Stanton and Anthony, which was open only to females, tried to secure voting rights for women through a national Constitutional amendment. The American Woman Suffrage Association, led by Lucy Stone and her husband Henry Brown Blackwell, who had been strong supporters of the 15th Amendment, concentrated on securing voting rights for women state by state.
Frances Harper became a founding member of the AWSA. Other prominent African American suffragists who joined AWSA included former abolitionists Charlotte Forten, a poet and an educator, and Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin, journalist, member of the Massachusetts Woman Suffrage Association, and Black woman’s club leader.
On the other hand, journalist and lawyer Mary Ann Shadd Cary chose to affiliate with the NWSA. While she rejected Stanton’s opinions regarding race, she believed in universal suffrage and supported a Constitutional amendment as the best way to achieve it.
In 1876, she wrote to leaders of the NWSA on behalf of 94 black women requesting that their names be enrolled in the July 4th (1876 was the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence) autograph book as signers of the Women’s Declaration of Sentiments, which concluded: “We ask justice, we ask equality, we ask that all the civil and political rights that belong to citizens of the United States, be guaranteed to us and our daughters forever.”
While NWSA leaders did not add the women’s names to the Declaration, Cary remained publicly committed to the organization, speaking at the 1878 NWSA meeting. However, two years later, she formed the Colored Woman’s Franchise Association in Washington, DC, which may have been the first association specifically formed for black suffragists. Whether she did this in reaction to being disillusioned with NWSA is not known.
Over the next 20 years, NWSA wasn’t able to interest more than one Senator in sponsoring a Congressional amendment supporting female suffrage. In 1890, the NWSA and AWSA merged and became the National American Woman Suffrage Association. Stanton was president until 1892 when she retired. Anthony was president from 1892 until 1900, when she also retired.
Under the leadership of Anthony’s hand-picked successor, Carrie Chapman Catt, the suffrage movement was transformed. White leaders became totally focused on the white vote at the expense of being loyal and doing justice to blacks. Leadership pandered to white voters in the Southern states to gain their support. African American suffragists were excluded and their opinions disregarded.
How the organization marginalized black suffragists and what African American women and some men did to combat it is the subject of Article 5.