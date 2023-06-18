Mike Blouin has been named finance director at Ridge Area Arc, which serves individuals with intellectual and other disabilities.
Blouin will lead the department in everyday bookkeeping while assisting the chief executive officer with the annual budget. He is also tasked with submitting all required government forms, as well as reconciling accounts.
Blouin and his spouse live in Sebring. He was born and raised in Massachusetts, but left immediately after school to join and eventually retire from the U.S. Navy. He has lived in the state of Florida for more than 20 years and moved to Highlands County from Naples last fall.
Since leaving the military, Blouin has worked in the accounting field for 30 years, 10 years of which were in the not for profit community. His last position was as the finance and human resource manager at Youth Haven, Inc. in Naples and he has also worked with the Mental Health Association of Greater Springfield, in Springfield, Mass.
“I have always preferred to work in a not for profit setting; contributing where I can to worthwhile causes and the fiscal challenges that exist in those settings,” Blouin said.
“We are excited to have Mike join our team. In the non-profit world, accounting and transparency are so important to grantors and private donors. Mike understands these principles but most importantly he is an accounting executive with a heart for our mission of making the world a better place for people with disabilities,” said Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Border
Blouin can be reached at 863-452-1295, ext. 108 or by email at accounting@ridgeareaarc.org.