Trust. It’s something at times that’s easy to lose, difficult to gain and just as challenging to maintain.
But it’s been central to the Sebring High School Baseball team’s run to being one of the last four standing in Class 5A this postseason as it faces Tampa’s Jesuit High School in the state semifinal on Monday. Whether in one another or themselves, trust is integral.
Head Coach Jasone DeWitt said it’s been huge with the players having faith in their teammates, themselves and the coaches and vice versa.
“They’ve bought into the ‘I can only be who I am, I can’t be more than what I’m capable of doing,’ ” the Sebring skipper said.
He also pointed out his team’s buy-in when it came to not looking ahead and staying focused on what’s in front as the Blue Streaks started their pursuit for Fort Myers back in February.
DeWitt said the guys who get singles, put down bunts and just do simple things deserve just as much recognition as the ones who make the splash plays. Those little plays that happen in the first inning could end up being huge in the late ones.
Rhett Vaughn said belief in one’s teammates is especially important on the mound. The knowledge that a defense is going to back up a pitcher no matter where the ball is hit gives any hurler confidence to throw any pitch without hesitation. And second baseman Freddie Perez said those defenders have plenty of trust in their skills.
But it’s just as important to have confidence in one’s own abilities as well.
“I feel like that’s such a huge thing,” Vaughn said. “Because when you play teams, and you feel like you can’t beat them (then) that’s when you’re beat.”
Belief in oneself or another that there’s a capability to accomplish something, to pick up someone, to do the little things that matter. That belief is what gives players the confidence to come through when necessary.
And the Blue Streaks will need to maintain that as the stage they play on grows on Monday. The level of competition does too.
“Playing good teams … especially this late in playoffs, it’s always going to be a close game and always going to come down to one or two things,” Vaughn said. “Just throughout the game being able to make the simple plays so it doesn’t turn into the big things is really what’s important.”
DeWitt has preached to his players that they’re capable of playing this game because they’ve been doing so for years. And they’re excited to play it as one of the last four teams left.
“It’s the farthest I’ve ever made it … so I’m really excited to go out and play,” Perez said.
Jesuit by the numbers:
The 26-4 Tigers were listed as the No. 1 team in Class 5A and No. 3 overall in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s final rankings before regionals.
Like the Blue Streaks they started the season on an extended winning streak. Jesuit won its first 14 games before a 1-0 loss to Dunedin on March 30. On the season, Jesuit’s outscored opponents 245-77.
They boast two very productive hitters numbers-wise. Grant Jordan (39) and Wes Mendes (36) are both among the top 20 RBI men in the state at ninth and 15th, respectively. In Class 5A they rank fourth and fifth respectively for that category.
Those two and their 10 combined home runs lead an offense that possesses a team on-base plus slugging percentage of .981. Mendes also ranks fifth among all classifications with 41 runs scored.
The Ole Miss commit is part of what appears to be a deep pitching staff for the Tigers. Jesuit possesses four pitchers with double-digit appearances. And they have a pretty even distribution in terms of innings pitched.
Aden Knowles has the highest total among those on the staff with over 37 innings but he’s one of six arms with at least 20 innings pitched in 2023. Among those is freshman Wilson Andersen who’s the clubhouse leader with 51 strikeouts in 30.2 frames thanks to an electric fastball and a curveball to go with it.
The Blue Streaks know what lies ahead of them. Nobody who makes it to the state semifinals can be considered a push over. And the same applies for Sebring.