SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Flag Football team (6-4) snapped a two game losing streak with a 19-0 win over the visiting Gateway Panthers on Friday night at Firemen’s Field.
After a shaky start on offense on their opening possession with a dropped snap and later forced to punt, the Blue Streaks got the ball back five plays later on an interception by Ellissa Nawrocki, who returned it to the Panthers 38 yard line.
From there, Sebring implemented a mixture of runs and passes to include converting a fourth and five on a 12-yard pass from Ashby Edgemon to Madysen Truax for the first down and goal at Gateway’s 13 yard line.
Edgemon got the Blue Streaks to the nine on the next play with a four-yard run and the Blue Streaks the play after on a sweep/pitch to the left from Edgemon to Annjalee Johnson, who squeezed past two Gateway defenders to get the ball over the goal. Sebring converted the extra point on a pass to Nawrocki to take a 7-0 first quarter lead.
Sebring got the ball back in the second quarter with Jordan Ward taking the reigns of the offense. Again Sebring mixed up the running and pass plays with the highlight being a 21 yard pass from Ward to Adrianna Maldonado to the Panthers’ 9 yard line for first and goal.
A seven-yard run by Johnson took the ball to the two and Mariah Carvajal found a crevice in the Gateway defense to score on a two-yard run. Sebring converted the extra point on a pass for Ward to Maldonado to give the Blue Streaks a 14-0 lead going into the half.
Sebring added a touchdown in the third quarter, striking paydirt on a deep pass down the left sideline from Edgemon to Keely Jones. Jones caught the ball in front of Gateway defenders, curled back toward the center of the field before cutting toward the end zone, outracing the Panther defense for 58-yard touchdown pass. The extra point failed as Sebring extended their lead to 20-0.
Sebring had another opportunity to score before the end of the third when Nawrocki intercepted her second pass of the game and returned it to Gateway’s 15 yard line. Sebring failed to put points on the board, turning the ball over on downs.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter as Sebring held on to the 20-0 win.
The Blue Streaks played two games on Saturday and will finish their regular season at Avon Park on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. start time.