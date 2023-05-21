As the saying goes, “necessity is the mother of invention,” and while not an invention, necessity certainly gave life to a new business in Sebring.
When Kim Jones caught COVID-19, it not only affected her senses of smell and taste, it also caused her to lose the majority of her hair, leaving her feeling embarrassed and ashamed. People whispered that she must be ill. In a desperate attempt to hide the embarrassment that her hair loss caused, which affected her personality and her confidence to a degree she could not have expected, Jones began searching for solutions and found wigs.
The results were immediate and impactful. People noticed how pretty her hair was. Had she changed her hair color, her style, they wondered? All they noticed was that she looked radiant. With pride, Jones related that, no, it was a wig, and she then proceeded to explain the reason for her hair loss.
From that moment, friends and acquaintances started relaying their stories of hair loss, and Jones began helping them in a way that not only changed their lives, but hers as well. She assisted them in finding natural-looking, quality wigs which helped not only with their outward appearance, but in many cases, made them feel “normal” again. Gone were the awkward stares at their misshapen, sparse hair, which often was the result of chemotherapy, thyroid issues, hormonal imbalances, radiation and alopecia.
From her singular desire to feel attractive again, to feel normal again, to fit in, Jones began helping countless others in similar situations. She decided that she would open shop, but not just to sell wigs, she wanted to change lives. So, she took that leap, all the while working another job, and opened Blush & Co., a boutique with a beauty salon atmosphere, and cheerful decor.
She searched for the best synthetic wigs available, and found the Belle Tress brand. Not only are they natural in appearance and fit, they are also reasonably priced, so that most can afford to feel confident. Jones is truly committed to helping those in need, and she offers financial assistance when there is a situation in which someone might not be able to afford a wig.
If not for the 50 to 60 wigs of all colors and shapes adorning the walls of Blush & Co, one would think they had entered a traditional hair salon. Jones likes it just that way.
Listening to her clients, she helps them select their perfect style, color and fit, and as soon as the selection is worn, it seems that the stigma and discomfort related to hair loss is gone. In its place is a bright, beaming smile which is Jones’ goal. She wants everyone to leave Blush & Co. feeling like there is nothing they cannot do, from applying for a job (which they may not have had the courage to do prior to their newfound confidence), to meeting new people. The most simple moments in life can be adversely affected by outward appearance, and as is all too true, hair is the crowning glory.
The process at Blush & Co. is simple: clients select a wig from those in-store, and within about four days, their wig arrives in Jones’ boutique. She then informs the client of wig-care, how to best wear it, and she ensures that it is a comfortable fit.
At a social event, Jones happened upon her husband’s ex-wife. While they had always been cordial, no great friendship had developed in the 13 years they had known each other. Stating that Jones’ hair looked so pretty, without hesitation Jones told her that she had lost the majority of her hair due to COVID-19, and that she was wearing a wig.
That admission led to their deciding to hold a “wig party” at a local beauty salon, at which Jones sold 17 wigs. Not only did she gain a new friendship, from what might have remained distant, the “ex” decided to open a wig shop in her small town, bringing about confidence by providing this service, as well.
A recent visitor to Blush & Co., who is now cancer-free, told Jones that she has spent so much time pretending to be alright, with no real time to cry. She wanted to put it behind her and feel normal again. Jones helped her to find the perfect wig, and it changed the way she saw herself, the way she felt about herself: no longer did she see the image in the mirror as someone who fought cancer. The reflection was now a confident, healthy woman.
A service Jones provides is the maintenance of wigs. She shampoos, conditions, and styles wigs for clients to pick up the next day, for the small fee of $35. She related that wearing a wig is like “wearing a hat,” and that it may be worn for months at a time with maintenance.
To extend her outreach, Jones is in the process of developing the “Blush Project,” which accepts donations of previously used wigs that are no longer needed. She washes, sanitizes, and re-styles them, in preparation to present them to those in need. Her goal is to make them available to hospitals and cancer centers, at no charge whatsoever. Donations of any unwanted wigs to Blush & Co. will help greatly in her mission.
More than anything, Jones wants to “help people get through tough times in their lives.” She wants them to leave Blush & Co. like they have made a new friend, and most importantly, she hopes that they will feel the confidence they had before a life-situation took it from them.
“When you see their faces light up as they look in the mirror, it is all worth it,” Jones said.
Presently, Blush & Co. has sporadic hours, because of Jones’ other job, but her schedule is on her Facebook page, which Jones prepares a month in advance. She can be reached through text at 812-801-1339 to schedule an appointment, or for more information, visit her website at blushcowigs.myshopify.com. Blush & Co. is located at 133 E. Center Ave., in downtown Sebring.