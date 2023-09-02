Sandriana McBroom, right, and Makhiya Mcbroom, center, light candles that spell out “RIP Kiya” at a vigil held Friday, Aug. 25, in Columbus, Ohio, for their friend, Ta’Kiya Young, 21, who was shot and killed a day earlier by Blendon Township police outside an Ohio supermarket. Young was pregnant and due to give birth in November, according to her family.