Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.