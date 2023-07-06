A gentle breeze was in the air Friday night, June 30, as members of the Boys & Girls Club in Avon Park enjoyed watching an outdoor movie sponsored by the Aktion Club of Highlands County.
The event, dubbed as A Night Under The Stars, was the kick off for a new adventure to raise money for the local non-profit organization that provides after-school and summer programs for hundreds of area youth ages 6-12 at two locations – Avon Park and Sebring. Programs are designed to help youth excel in school, become leaders, live healthy lifestyles and create plans for success after high school graduation.
Aktion Club, a civic club consisting of adults with disabilities that is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, was happy to transfer their free movie night to the Boys & Girls Club’s adjacent football field area at 207 E. State St. in Avon Park. They are using the outdoor pavilion which has a concrete floor that makes it easy for people with physical disabilities to access. It also allows movie goers to stay under a cover while watching the show in case of rain.
The Aktion Club is using the fully equipped concession stand adjacent to the field to serve refreshments which are sold to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club. The movie is free to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs and their families plus the members of the Aktion Club, Kiwanis and Key Clubs. All movies will be family-friendly and appropriate for children.
“This is really nice,” Aktion Club member Jack Garnett said of the Boys & Girls Club facility.
Avon Park High School Key Club members assisted Friday night with registering children for a free bike giveaway in addition to other fun summer toys and games that were given away as prizes. Le’Aryes Anderson, 6, of Avon Park, won the bicycle and will receive it this week. She chose a blue bike since that is her favorite color.
Next month, the group will be showing “Finding Nemo” on July 28.