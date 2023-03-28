Editor’s note: Seven young ladies from across Highlands County were nominated for the Champion for Children Youth Award presented in February. While only one could receive the title, all of the finalists were outstanding in their own way. In the coming days, the Highlands News-Sun will feature each of the finalists and the winner. This is the sixth in the series.
AVON PARK — Britney Sosa devotes herself to reaching the American Dream. Her excellence in academics, extra-curricular activities, and humanitarian work earned her a nomination for the Champion for Children Youth Award.
“[Sosa] believes in giving back to her community by volunteering,” said Karen Edsall, principal of Avon Park High School. “She is very active in high school, her community, her hobbies, and continues to maintain a high GPA.”
Sosa, a senior at Avon Park High School, is a Cuban-American born in Hialeah, the daughter of two immigrants, Liudmila Betancourt and Eradio Sosa. “I am most grateful to have the opportunity to study and receive the type of education my mom was unable to in Cuba,” Britney said.
“I’m very happy and proud,” Betancourt said. “I’m very grateful for her achievement and what she’s done for the community. I’m hopeful that other people her age will follow her example.”
“What pushes me to succeed is my family. Ever since I was little, my mom said, ‘Education comes first,’” Britney said. “Being an example to my little brother is a big motivation for me.”
She continued, “I am most proud of myself for being an active community member and being a leader in most of my extracurriculars, such as being Red Devil Buddies mentoring program’s president.”
Sherri Whidden, Student Government advisor, head cheer coach, and athletic director of APHS, said, “As part of our Peer Leader Program and Red Devil Buddies Organization on campus, she is a patient teacher with her peers – never condescending, but encouraging them to try their best and believing they can achieve their goals.”
Britney is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, AdventHealth Community Service, Red Devil Buddies, the Swim and Dive Team, and is in her third year as vice president in the Student Government Association. She is also an artist and a basketball cheerleader.
Chris Priest, Ed.D., art teacher, AP art history, AP Capstone of APHS, said, “Britney is an asset to Avon Park High School as she is a model of academic success, a servant leader, and an upstanding member of our community. Britney seeks opportunities, exhibits pride in her heritage (as was demonstrated in her National Hispanic Recognition Award), and is genuinely interested in developing her knowledge and skills. She is someone who is constantly challenging her abilities and being a great role model for her peers.”
Cynthia Barrett, APHS Grad coach and Red Devils Buddies advisor, lauded Britney’s work ethic. She challenges herself with a rigorous class schedule that includes honors, Advanced Placement, and dual enrollment. She has dedicated numerous hours to volunteer services on campus and throughout the community, including Salvation Army bell ringing, cleanup with the Champion for Children’s Garden of Joy project, Avon Elementary School Fall Fun Run and Science Fair, Hands for Homeless, and as an AdventHealth ER volunteer, to name just a few. Barrett said, “The above-mentioned definitely shows that her heart is big on serving others, which constitutes a true humanitarian.”
“I started volunteering back in middle school with Team Blaze,” Britney said. “At first, I joined because it was my gifted teacher, whom I respected and loved, who invited me. Over time, we really helped people, and in my eighth grade year, I became president of that club. It became my responsibility, and I wanted to do the best I could for the people we helped.”
Volunteering for Team Blaze impacted her in more ways than one. Britney battles with anxiety, and explained, “In elementary school, I was suicidal. What turned it around was when Team Blaze participated in Suicide Awareness Month … That’s kind of where it all snowballed from. I just kept [volunteering] and saying, ‘Oh, I can help with this.’”
“I saw the effects of helping people, and I really enjoyed doing it,” Britney continued. She described two different events that really impacted her:
“One year, our school’s Key Club did the egg hunt with the special needs program in our school.” Sosa helped shop for the prizes and hide the eggs. Members of the Key Club each paired with a different student, and when Britney’s partner found the golden egg, “He jumped up and down, and it was hard not to smile along with him … It’s a really nice experience when someone’s genuinely happy, even if it’s small. It really brought me joy.”
The other event was over the summer when Britney worked as a pool lifeguard and water safety instructor. This time, a child started drowning. Sosa jumped in, fully dressed, and pulled the child to safety with the life preserver. “This one hit me in a different way,” she explained. “While the egg hunt was, ‘I’m so happy in this moment,’ in the moment at the pool, I was so grateful that she was alive.”
Britney plans to major in biology and/or chemistry to become a pediatric anesthesiologist, eventually joining Doctors Without Borders. “I feel like there’s a need for there to be proper and affordable healthcare for people, and I really want to make that part of my professional goals,” she said. Someday, she also wants to have a family and open a Cuban bakery with her mom.
As Whidden put it, “[Sosa has] a bright future ahead of her.”