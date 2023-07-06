Taps, this country’s most revered bugle call for lights out, is heard at patriotic memorial ceremonies and military funerals conducted by the United States Armed Forces.
While some ceremonies feature a recorded version of taps because it so hard to find someone who will play it upon request, locally one bugler is answering the call to duty. Rene Serrano, 75, moved from Miami to Sebring two years ago and brought his trumpet with him. He has played trumpet for more than 50 years performing with more than 12 different bands.
Although Serrano did not serve in any military branch due to medical reasons, he feels it is his duty to play for those who fought for this country.
“Some veterans groups don’t want to use me since I did not serve in the military,” Serrano said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic when things shut down, Serrano took it upon himself to show his respect to those who served in the military at the Cemetery of Unknown Soldiers in Miami by playing taps by himself at various sections of the cemetery.
“I was serving my country by doing that,” Serrano said. “I’m still serving my country” by playing for those who died for this country he explained.
“It’s a big responsibility when I play taps,” Serrano said. “People will be talking at first. I have them at the first note. I hold it for a long time to get their attention. I see people stand at attention and cry.”
Serrano was discovered by Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Sebring when they went online to request a live bugler from Bugles Across America. This is a non for profit organization that provides live bugler players to perform taps at funeral services for veterans at no charge. Serrano has been a member of this organization for 11 years.
Serrano was recruited to play taps at the Memorial Day services at the local cemetery and has been used by the Lakeview for various funerals when needed.
“I have been with them ever since,” Rene said.
Born in Havana Cuba, Serrano’s father came to Florida in 1955 to find a job and an apartment for his family to live. At the age of 8, Serrano moved to Florida with is parents and sister in 1956. He said that his family escaped from Cuba just in time.
“My father knew to flee Cuba before the revolution because he knew exactly what Castro was like,” Serrano said. “He got us out of communism.”
Serrano attended Riverside Elementary School in Miami where he started playing the trumpet in sixth grade. No one in the family had any musical talent or experience except a cousin. He played in high school and college where he received an associate in arts degree in music. Serrano then went to Florida Atlantic University but got a job at Southern Bell in 1970 installing house phones. Eventually AT&T took over the phone company and he retired in 2011 from there after 43 years of service.
While attending college and working, he played in bands – brass, concert, jazz, symphony. Serrano played with mostly salsa and Christian bands. He even recorded a few albums with some of the bands. In the 1970s, he was on a vinyl album with La Suprema and La Universal and made a CD with Son Del Senor Christian Band in 1998. He performed in various night clubs on the weekends sometimes not getting home until late.
“I would play at the night clubs until 3 a.m. and then get up at 8 a.m. to go to work,” Serrano said.
He met his wife Susy when his band was playing a gig at Eden Rock Hotel in Miami. She was working as a cashier at that time. His wife admitted that she was smitten by him at first sight.
“I said, ‘He’s mine,’” Susy said. “I loved his green eyes.”
They were married on Sept. 25, 1981.
They have one daughter, Jessica and Susy has another son from a previous marriage. Jessica lives in Miami and trains dolphins for a living. She lived in Hawaii for six years where she trained dolphins and flew helicopters.
Jessica played the trumpet in middle school, high school and college. She also performed with her dad a couple times with some of his bands.
Although Jessica does not play the trumpet any more, her dad still performs. In addition to playing taps at services, he is a performs with the Highlands Pop Orchestra in Sebring and with the church worship team at Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring.
Rene has had the same trumpet for more than 40 years and takes his performances very seriously. Rene’s wife said that he practices for hours every day before an event.
“For every one minute of performance, you practice 100 hours,” Rene said.
While many veterans have retired from their military duties, Rene is still answering the call to serve.