SEBRING — Two men, each accused of dozens of burglaries and other crimes, have moved their change of plea hearings to March 1.
The two – Javion Letrey Jackson and Dantavia Lamare Mallory — are accused of nearly 40 burglaries of homes and automobiles in the Sebring area. Though the two are not linked in their alleged crimes, they were both scheduled to change their plea from not guilty on Monday, but their plea hearings were postponed until then.
Jackson and Mallory can plead no contest, which means they accept a guilty plea but do not admit to the crime, or they can plead guilty, which means they admit to doing the crime.
Jackson is charged with at least 17 counts of breaking into cars, two armed burglaries of a conveyance, two counts of grand theft of a firearm, and 11 counts of petit theft. In addition, he’s been charged with resisting arrest without violence, carrying a concealed weapon and filing the serial numbers off a gun.
According to detectives, the 17-year-old committed the crimes in 2020 but was arrested in May and June of 2021 after being tied to the string of burglaries. Prosecutors say he entered other people’s cars in Sebring and elsewhere and stole two guns, a manicure kit, a wallet, cash, debit and credit cards, a cell phone, and other items. Florida allows 15 years for armed burglary and a five-year sentence for each burglary of a conveyance, or vehicle. Grand theft of a firearm is also five years for each count. Punishment for conceal/carry without a permit also brings five years in prison.
Mallory is the other defendant scheduled to plead guilty or no contest to dozens of burglaries. He was arrested in September 2020 and charged with 20 counts of burglary, including three armed burglaries; three attempted burglaries; three grand theft of a firearm; two grand theft autos, and 13 counts of petit theft. First degree grand theft of a firearm is punishable by 30 years in prison, armed burglary brings up to 10 years in prison, and burglary, five years for each count.