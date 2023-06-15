The Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op, in Lake Placid, is a popular landmark in the “Caladium Capital of the World,” and soon it will be very busy with the upcoming Caladium Festival in July.
Members are involved in planning for the Co-Op’s participation in the Caladium Festival, which is hosted by the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. The festival has been an annual event in Lake Placid since the 1990s.
The festival will take place on July 28 and 29 and runs the length of Interlake Boulevard in Lake Placid. Several local caladium growers and craft vendors will line the streets, displaying and selling all-things caladium, along with various art and craft items. There will be car and motorcycle shows, live entertainment and performances by a clown troupe.
The Caladium Co-Op was started in 1992 by Carol Mills, Suellen Robinson, and Harriet Porter (Porter and her husband also began the mural program in Lake Placid), in the location of the former IGA grocery store, a building that it still occupies.
The current Co-Op President Johni Warner, has served as president for seven years, and has been very involved in planning for the upcoming festival. Soon, the member-owned and run Co-Op will give the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op a thorough refresh, complete with newly juried art, much of it featuring caladiums, but members “know what sells, and many bring in tried-and-true art,” according to Warner, and many appropriately themed pieces have already begun arriving.
Warner noted that the Co-Op is where the poster competition takes place, at which talented artists present their interpretations of the perfect caladium artwork, in hopes of being selected for the coveted honor of having their art on next year’s official festival poster. The Co-Op will receive entries until the Thursday before the Caladium Festival. Local caladium growers will vote for their favorite artwork, and the winning piece will not only be featured on the official poster, but will also be displayed in a local bank for the next year.
The caladium floral design competition is also held at the Co-Op, and is open to anyone who would like to compete. An area in the classroom of the Co-Op is designated for the design competition. The winner is selected by attendees, who vote for the “People’s Choice,” Warner said.
An important feature of the festival, according to Warner, is the lunch “meal deal” held at the Co-Op, for which the members prepare and serve lunch to festival attendees, and one which also requires much planning because of the great numbers they feed. Generally consisting of chicken salad, soda and water, and such, the “meal deal” is a fundraiser for the Co-Op. It offers festival attendees refuge from the heat, and a great opportunity to see all that the Co-Op offers.
Warner said that participating in the Caladium Festival is an “all hands on deck” effort, involving many of the 40 plus members. The bulk of the members are from Highlands County, but Warner noted that they have several “snowbird members from as far away as Alaska.” From selling bulbs, donated by Happiness Farms, which affords the Co-Op the opportunity to award scholarships to deserving art students of Highlands County, to live art demonstrations held during the festival, to hosting the poster contest, it takes an “artistic village” to achieve all that they do during the festival.
Of particular note are two member/artists who continue to offer live demonstrations during the festival: Jackie Wirth, of Sebring, sews fabric turtles, which have a useful purpose, as well as being artistic. Louise England, of Sebring, weaves table runners and placemats with her loom, and will demonstrate as well at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op during this July’s festival.
Warner said, “We are a working co-operative. Anything we do here is done by our members.”
Cindy Cole, of Lake Placid, is a multi-talented artist, featuring art done in various mediums. Her works, along with those of many other local artists, will be on display during the Caladium Festival. Her pieces done on fabric, using needlepoint, are unique and creative, and the Co-Op has many of her new pieces now on display. Especially interesting is her piece featuring a Koi fish.
Located in the heart of the Caladium Festival, the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op will certainly be a popular destination. Offering something for everyone, it definitely is a place to put on the list of things to see and do on that last weekend of July in downtown Lake Placid.
The Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op is located at 132 E. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the festival. Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more details, call 863-699-5940.