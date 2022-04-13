ONGOING:
Read to Sydney sites sought
Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont are seeking local businesses and community events to host their “Literacy On The Move” Popup Library events. Every week, the Read to Sydney Bookmobile will be set up at a predetermined Popup Library location to provide children a place to meet and read with Toby the Therapy dog, make craft projects, and take a free book home with them. Children must be accompanied by a parent or other adult guardian to participate. Call 407-247-8595, or email: readtosydney@aol.com
AARP INCOME TAX PREPARATION
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
3700 U.S. 27 South
This is a free service for elderly and low income (but all are welcome). Appointments are required, with the first appointments starting at 9 a.m., and the last appointments at 1 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For appointments and information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message.
APRIL 12-MAY 19
Learn to play Lacrosse
6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave.
The Lake Lacrosse StingHers and Lake Lacrosse Scorpions will be hosting a six week training program from April 12-May 19 for children grades one through six for boys, and grades one through eight for girls. Sessions will be held 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave. The program is set up to help children learn the basic skills of lacrosse. For further information, email: lax7ksj@me.com, or call 321-320-0761.
To register, go to: lakelax.com
APRIL 13-16
Lake County Fair
2101 County Road 452 North • Eustis
The fair celebrates its 101st year. Masks not mandatory. Admission price is $9 adults; $7 seniors (age 60 and up); Children $3 (ages 4 and up). April 13 is carload night for $60. Unlimited ride armband is $60. Hours are 5-10 p.m., weekdays, and 1-10 p.m. weekends. Rides will run until 11 p.m.
APRIL 16
Finding WWII Army-Air Forces ancestors
Starts 5:30 p.m. • Via Zoom
Did you know that more than 2.4 million men and women served in the Army-Air Force during World War Two? Pastfinders will be presenting a Zoom program starting 5:30 p.m., April 14 for greetings and general announcements, then gets underway at 6 p.m. This program is free of charge and available to the public. To get your Zoom link, go to the Event Calendar at: PastfindersSLC.Org and like us on Facebook: PastfindersofSL
APRIL 19/20, 26
Lake Schools Job Fairs
9 a.m.-noon
Lake Agricultural Center
1951 Woodlea Road • Tavares
April 19: Agriculture and Horticulture
April 20: Culinary; Drafting; Early Childhood; Engineering; Nursing; Office Administration; TV Production; Web Design
April 26: Construction; Electrical; HVAC
Lake County Schools is holding a series of job fairs for graduating seniors seeking employment. This is a great opportunity for local employers to recruit a new and energetic labor force. Seniors attending this fair will be 18 years old by June 1st, and will have had at least one Career and Technical Education course during high school. Students will come with resumes in hand and interviews will be conducted “speed dating” style in ten-minute intervals.
APRIL 23
Love & Laughter
Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose Ave. • 6 p.m.
This is a fundraiser by Find, Feed & Restore and will feature a live performance by renown ventriloquist/musician/comedian Taylor Morris,
Wine Stroll
6:30-9 p.m.
Registration and tickets can be picked up at Optima One Realty starting at 5:30 p.m., 716 W. Montrose St., or register on the Clermont Main Street social media pages.
Earth Day
Lake Hiawatha Preserve
450 12th St. • 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Come celebrate Earth Day with a host of activities, including a DJ, children activities and giveaways, to name a few happenings. Call 352-708-5975, or visit: www.clermont.gov/events
APRIL 25
Ballet performance
Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive • 1:45 p.m.
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of the ballet Le Corsaire (The Pirate) on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. in room 108. Le Corsaire is a ballet typically presented in three acts, with a libretto originally created by Jules-Henri Vernoy de Saint-Georges loosely based on the poem The Corsair by Lord Byron. This is a free program and light refreshments will be served during the intermission for our guests.