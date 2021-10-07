SEBRING — California Toe Jam Band is a great group of guys who nearly everyone in the county is familiar with. Their longevity speaks to their enduring popularity with the people here and throughout Florida. Even as far North as Watkins Glen, N.Y., there are people who know these southern-fried boys.
The band, who a few years back, announced their retirement, have switched gears and are back in business. They will have their “coming out party” as the premier act for the reopening of The Circle Theatre.
That show is this Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Founding members Rodney Hollinger, keyboards and vocals, and Harry Havery, guitar and vocals, have guided this ship for an amazing 37 years and counting. They started the band way back in 1984 when Havery was still in high school.
Are you originally from here?
Hollinger: “I went to Sebring High School. (Later on) I was a guidance counselor and Harry was a student. Harry was out there,” the keyboardist said with a laugh. “He ran the school without anybody really knowing it. He had keys to everything. He was quite the character.”
How did you come up with the name of the band?
Hollinger: “It all started when the cheerleaders wanted to have some kind of special music during homecoming. Harry and I got to talking. We decided we could put a band together in the school and so that’s basically how the first gigs got started.
“The theme (of the Homecoming) was ‘back to the beach.’ They wanted beach-type music. The (high school) band director, Roger Nubern, was playing the saxophone for us, and we’d have these practices in the band room. He’d always come in with these flip flops. It was all he would wear really. They’re kind of like bikinis for feet..
“One day the girls were coming in from cheerleading and they were saying, ‘you’ve gotta have a name for your band.’
“Well Nuburn walked in and we started in on the shoes right away. We were saying, ‘you know Nuburn, you’re gonna get toe jam from wearing those things. And I’m not sure if it was me or Harry or who said, ‘toe jam, yeah we can call ourselves that’ and we all started laughing.
“The girls said it had to have something to do with the beach thing. ‘Okay then, California Toe Jam.’ So that’s how the name of the band started.”
Drummer Trent Ferguson is the baby in the band and a homegrown Floridian. He was born in Winter Haven in 1998 and has spent most of his life in Avon Park.
Who are some of your musical influences?
Ferguson: “I’m a big Beatles fan, Beach Boys, I love the (Rolling) Stones, I listen to all kinds of music. As a musician I feel like it’s beneficial to branch out and be well versed in everything. I love The Eagles. I do like a lot of Steely Dan as well.
If you could perform onstage with anyone, who would that be?
Ferguson: “I’d like to share the stage with The Beatles. In terms of current artists I think maybe James Taylor.
Any fond road memories?
Ferguson: “I’ll never forget, we played the new Atlanta Braves spring training facility down in North Port. That was back in early 2020 I think. We opened for The Tams and a couple of other bands. That was really fun. One of my favorite shows was when we opened up for Hotel California, The Eagles tribute band down in Port Charlotte.
How are decisions made within the band?
Ferguson: “I would say it’s a collective thing. Harry has the final say but he asks for input. I describe him as kind of like a democratic leader. He really wants to hear other people’s points of view. Harry’s a very likeable guy.”
On bass and vocals is TJ Kinyon who has been with the band since 1995.
Where are you from originally?
Kinyon: “I was born in Lansing, Mich. but have lived here since I was 2 years old.
What’s the hardest thing about being in a band?
Kinyon: “I think of playing music as a privilege not work.”
What’s the process for making up a setlist for each show?
Kinyon: “We bring suggestions and the songs that work we use. Harry brings the list but ultimately he will read the crowd and adjust it accordingly.”
Sebring’s Jordan Terrell, Keyboards, Guitar and Vocals:
Who are your biggest musical influences?
Terrell: “Probably Billy Joel, Dave Matthew’s Band, Michael W Smith.”
What’s the best thing about playing in the band?
Terrell: “I love hearing and seeing the musicianship of the other guys. I learn my part, but I love to hear what Harry, Rodney, TJ and Trent bring to the songs we play.”
How long have you been a member of Toe Jam Band?
Terrell: “I have been a member for a total of six years. I was in for three years, left for about 10 years, back now for three years.
Harry Havery:
Are you originally from here?
Havery: “I was born at Walker Memorial Hospital in Avon Park and am a lifelong resident of Sebring.”
Who are your musical influences?
Havery: The Beatles, CCR, Rolling Stones, Stray Cats and Newworldson. Clearly, having played together for over 35 years, Rodney Hollinger has had an immeasurably huge impact on me — both in music and in life in general.
Something interesting happened on the 2018 tour, What was that?
Havery: ”Trent joined us for our 2018 mini-tour that took us to Watkins Glen, N.Y., with shows along the way up and back. Trent had been sitting in with us since he was about 9 years old, so he has been a great fit in the band. At our show in PA, Flash Phelps from Sirius XM dropped in to pay a visit to Trent and listen to the band. THAT was pretty cool! Trent has an exciting future waiting for him, he is an extremely multi-talented young man.
Have you guys ever made any recordings that are available to the public?
Havery: “We recorded an album last year that was supposed to be debuted at our concert at the Circle Theatre. A perfect storm crashed my computer and my backup drive and much of the recording was lost. We have some work to do to get back on target, but I hope it will happen soon.
How has the group managed to stay together for so long?
Havery: “Go figure. In a nutshell, I think it comes down to this: We love each other.
For more on California Toe Jam, visit www.californiatoejam.com or visit their Facebook page.
You may also call the Circle Theatre at 863-382-2905 or visit their homepage at: www.championforchildren.org.