I learned to drive back in the 1960’s. That means I’ve been driving lots of years!!
I’ve driven different style vehicles from sedans, to SUV’s, a Jeep, a Hybrid and such. Each had its own special features. But after driving a Jeep and sitting up higher than in a regular car, I was spoiled. And so, it was SUV’s after that.
Right now, we drive an AWD Subaru Forrester that feels like a compact SUV and gives me that ‘lift’ I like in seeing well all around me.
But best of all, is the camera back-up. This little gem gives me eyes behind my head.
‘Eyes behind my head’ is a gift of motherhood. It served me well as our boys were growing up. Even in the early years before we combined our two families, one of the boys named Chris (we would have two through marriage) had visited. I could see him shoving his clothes into his suitcase and said, “Chris, don’t shove them in there, fold them.” When in his own room, Chris was shoving his clothes into his bureau drawer and scratching his head wondering how I knew this!
The car feature of a camera back-up lets me back out of my gravel driveway and see just when the red “X” lands on the pavement of the road. Now I turn my wheel and put it into drive knowing I’m safe to do so.
I move forward with confidence.
Such is life. The pictures in our mind of memories taken by our internal ‘back-up camera’ show us the places our choices have taken us.
However, if we linger, wallowing too long, it can lead to depressed thinking.
That is why once we have landed on “X” marks the memory spot, let it propel us to put ourselves into forward thinking and actions. Much like I couldn’t keep backing up just because I had the technology to see what was behind, I needed to put the car in drive and get moving.
In Philippians 3: 13 – 14 NLT Paul writes about his relationship to the Lord Jesus Christ recalling his past and present so he could move on to the future. He says, “Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead, I press on to reach the end of the race and receive the heavenly prize for which God, through Christ Jesus, is calling us.”
Past…forgetting. Present…press on. Future…what lies ahead.
Camera back-up is good only so far as it is used appropriately…whether in a car or in life. Selah