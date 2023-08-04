“When I grow up, I want to be a pianist so I could go around the world to share my music,” said Carnide Thermidor.
These were the words of the little Haitian girl who lived in a small village in Haiti, with no electricity and no television. She had never seen a piano in her entire brief life. She just knew that was what she wanted to do. Other musicians in her village played only the accordion, harmonica or harmonium, and they were called “geniuses” by villagers.
Thermidor was born and raised in Grande Riviere du Nord (Grand River of the North), a section of Haiti that was the birthplace of many of Haiti’s historical intellectual leaders.
She attended middle school at Foyer Evangelique Baptiste, a parochial school. Her mother was the director of the catering program at the school. Thermidor stated that her mother was “disappointed and embarrassed” that she had chosen a career playing the piano, rather than becoming a pastor, lawyer, nurse, doctor or engineer, like the other students had chosen. After middle school, her education included Jules Solim Millescents, Christ Roi and Pratique du Nord high schools in Haiti.
In a providential event, a young pastor named the Rev. Amos Eugene had returned to Haiti to serve his people following his education in the United States. He was looking to help the youth to achieve their dreams. It just happened that one of his primary plans was music, his real passion. Thermidor stated that the Rev. Eugene and his wife “took me in, sent a request for a piano and found me a teacher.”
“I must mention that Rev. Pastor Amos Eugene was my only organ instructor in my life,” Thermidor said.
Thermidor started her first piano lesson at the age of 8 in her birth city at her mentor parents’ church with Pierre-Jacques Noree, who was known to be “an amazing pianist in town” and who was also known to be “legally blind.” A few years later, Noree relocated to Port-au-Prince.
At that time, Thermidor was sent to a missionary campus in Haut-Limbe North Haiti, called the Christian University of North Haiti, where she studied with Madame Laurel Casseus, daughter of two American missionaries.
At the age of 14, Thermidor had her first employment at the Rev. Eugene’s church as the church pianist and organist, and as youth choir and children’s choir director. She was paid 40 gourdes per month. (It should be noted that one American dollar is worth 136 Haitian gourdes.) “I was feeling rich,” she said.
It is obvious that Thermidor had not become wealthy; however, she considered herself to be blessed in that she had learned so much with that employment she was subsequently able to embark on a career that has taken her to many countries of the world with her music.
When she came to the United States in February of 2000, she attended Palm Beach Community College and Miami Dade College. She subsequently began her stunning career by traveling and performing in many countries of the world, including Barcelona to perform at San Palao Olympics stadium. She has also performed in Paris, Senegal, Montreal, Nassau, Mexico, Jamaica and many cities and states in the U.S. She has performed in concerts, conducted choirs, composed music, taught piano, recorded two albums with another one on the way, and recently received a “Woman of Excellence” award in Miami for her contributions in music.
As a resident of Highlands County since 2013, she now serves as “resident pianist and organist” of Ridge Area Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park and Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring.
She also has a “regular job” where she works remotely for insurance companies. She has worked in a hospice and said, “that was one of my favorite jobs. I enjoyed being the positive spirit by the person’s bed during the last hours. It’s a privilege and a blessing.”
The mother of four adult sons, Thermidor said that she has been “blessed to have raised these babies and now watching them all grown and gone gracefully facing their challenges proudly with high morals.”
Her sons are Richard, 28, a music disc jockey; Cottard, 26, a nurse; Roccardi, 20, now a chef; and Scrophan, 19, a freshman signed up in the U.S. Army (in human intelligence).
Thermidor enjoys being home, cooking and gardening. She enjoys good jokes, good laughter, giving gifts and making beautiful headpieces (hats). But mostly she loves playing or listening to music.
“I always hear a symphony through the rain,” she said. “Driving through the rain is heavenly.”
During COVID, since church was out and remote, on weekends Thermidor said she would go around the city with her sons and some friends and feed the homeless. Since church is now back, she serves as pianist on weekends, but she continues her ministry to the homeless with her contributions to various organizations.
Thermidor also has a foundation called Fondasiyon Timoun Beni, Inc. that serves 25 children in Haiti by paying their tuition for schooling. She is working and praying to extend that foundation soon. She and her four talented sons perform in churches in many Central Florida towns to raise money for scholarships for the children in Haiti.
“I’m only being busy fulfilling my divine assignments,” Thermidor said. “What an honor! I want to acknowledge that God’s promises are true and certain. He delivers exactly what He promised.”
She desires to encourage others to understand their calling, acknowledge it, nourish it, focus on it and “believe in the small voice inside during your quiet time. It won’t fail you.”
Those who have had the privilege of hearing Thermidor sing and play the piano or organ have been truly inspired by this very special woman. All eyes and attention are riveted on her performance as she has divinely inspired herself, and freely gives to all who are in her presence.