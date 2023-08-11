Emerida Rodriguez-Willis will be arraigned Monday on charges that she stabbed her husband to death.
The deceased, Robert Lee Willis, had been arrested several times for battering people – including his wife — before she allegedly killed him July 7.
In fact, Bruce Carter, the assistant public defender for Highlands County, has filed a motion to withdraw from the case, citing his office’s defense of Robert Lee Willis against charges of domestic violence involving his wife. If she allows Carter to withdraw, the judge will appoint another defense lawyer to represent Rodriguez-Willis.
Rodriguez-Willis called emergency dispatchers at 8:15 a.m. that morning to report her husband, Robert Willis, was unresponsive in the shower at their residence on East Pine Street in Avon Park. When Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a deceased Willis with a stab wound on the left side of his chest, just below the clavicle.
She told police that she left the house after the two argued the night before and returned the next morning to find him dead. According to her arrest report, she told deputies she “tied a red rope to Robert’s waist and pulled him out of the shower, then drug him to the bedroom.”
However, witnesses told police they saw her cleaning up blood in a hallway and in the bathroom in the early morning hours.
She then allegedly changed clothes before calling the police. Highlands Sheriff’s detectives interviewed witnesses who said they were in the home during the couple’s argument. They heard Robert Willis allegedly telling Emerida “No, Mary … stop.” The witness also allegedly told detectives they saw her cleaning blood from the bathroom floor and saw Robert face up laying in the shower unresponsive.”
Rodriquez-Willis pleaded not guilty at her first appearance on July 12.
She is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and resisting an officer without violence.