A celebration of life for Dave Lofgren is planned for August 21st at 11 AM at First United Methodist Church of Clermont.
Dave passed away last year on July 11. Due to Covid restrictions, the service to honor his life was delayed until now.
We hope everyone who was a part of Dave’s life including family, former students, coworkers, fellow church members, Kiwanians and any other friends will be able to join us in person or via the livestream section of the church’s website www.fumc-clermont.org to remember his contributions to his family, community and country.